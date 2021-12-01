Philadelphia Mayor Hosts Pro-Palestine Rally

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Mayor of Philadelphia Jim Kenney during pro-Palestinian rally

By Al Mayadeen

Source: Forward

The Philadelphia mayor has been criticized for hosting a pro-Palestinian rally.

Mayor of Philadelphia Jim Kenney hosted a rally on the UN’s Day of Solidarity with Palestinians, where organizers advocated for Palestinian’s right of return.

In a speech to Jewish leaders, the mayor condemned hatred in general and defended his participation in the event.

During a “Shine a Light on Antisemitism” event hosted by some major Jewish group, the mayor boldly told leaders that any form of hate or discrimination must be condemned.

He added that “It is up to us not to repeat the mistakes of the past.”

In his speech, Kenney expressed zero support for “Israel”.

Outside the municipal headquarters on Monday, the mayor gave the organizers a proclamation honoring the UN’s international solidarity day with Palestinians and their history.

The mayor explained on Tuesday that Philadelphia’s “Office of Immigrant Affairs (OIA) and the Office of City Representative (OCR) have been in discussions with representatives of the local Palestinian community to host an event that recognizes their contributions to the city and region.”

The mayor added that he participated in the event as he participated in many others to recognize Philadelphia’s ethnically and religiously diverse communities.

The 29th of November marks the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People that the UN celebrates every year.

It also coincides with the day the UN General Assembly adopted Partition Resolution No. (181) which called for the partition of Palestinian lands to accommodate the occupation’s expansionist goals, forcefully separating the land into “Arab and Jewish states”.

Kenney was urged not to participate in the pro-Palestinian rally by “Israel’s” consul general in New York and Pennsylvania, Asaf Zamir. His letter was left unanswered by the Mayor’s office.

