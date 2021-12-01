UK Bans Hamas & Throws 2-State Solution In The Bin | By Robert Inlakesh

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Nov 28, 2021

The U.K. government is set to ban Hamas as a terrorist group, throwing away the possibility of dialogue and siding with an Israeli government opposed to the 2-State Solution.

So did the Home Secretary Priti Patel, who moved to proscribe Hamas as a terrorist group act for the British public or instead on behalf of her Israeli allies?

