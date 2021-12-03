Ansarullah Leader in Collective Wedding Ceremony: Yemenis True Example of Steadfastness against Enemies

Posted on by martyrashrakat

3 Dec 2021

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi praised the steadfastness and resilience of the Yemenis in the face of the devastating US-Saudi aggression and crippling siege, stating that the Yemeni people personify the principle of resistance against enemies.

Sayyed al-Houthi made the remarks during the largest collective wedding event in celebration of the wedding of 7,200 bride and groom, sponsored by the General Authority for Zakat in the capital Sanaa on Thursday evening.

“Our people embody the principle of compassion, cooperation, piety and solidarity, and represent an impressive example of social cohesion,” the Yemeni resistance leader said.

“Despite immense sufferings and challenges, brutal siege and dire economic situation, the Yemeni nation continues to tread its path to progress.”

“Today, we represent the principle of steadfastness in the face of enemies. All challenges that we are grappling with at the present time are the upshot of enemies’ conspiracies,” he pointed out.

Dressing in traditional costumes, more than 7,000 grooms participated in a collective wedding in Sanaa that was held outside the al-Saleh Mosque on Thursday.

The event marked the largest collective wedding in the country’s history.

As a tradition, the brides do not make appearance in public during the ceremony.

The collective wedding, funded by local charities, is a way to help young couples to get married with an affordable and memorable ceremony.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing Ansarullah.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.

Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the country, Yemeni Armed Forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi-led invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Yemen | Tagged: KSA, Saudi Aggression, Saudi-led war on Yemen, Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi, Siege on Yemen, Yemeni Army and Popular Committees |