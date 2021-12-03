IRG Chief Commander: Military Option against Iran off the Table

Dec 3, 2021

By Staff, Agencies 

The top commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRG], Major General Hossein Salami, confirmed that his country has managed to wear down the enemy and deprive it of the so-called military option against the country.

During his visit to the southwestern Ilam province on Thursday, Salami said the military option against Iran is off the table, as the country has become too powerful to fall victim to foreign aggression.

“The Leader’s vision was to wear down and undermine the enemy and this craft blocked the enemy’s approach and removed every option from the enemy’s table,” he said in a speech, referring to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

He further stressed that the enemy has instead resorted to economic warfare and sanctions against Iran.
“The Islamic, Revolutionary Iran of today is powerful and any enemy knows that this territory is not to be occupied…and now they have resorted to economic war and sanctions,” the top commander said.

His remarks came amid the seventh round of talks between Iran and the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna, aimed at removal of cruel and draconian sanctions on Iran.

