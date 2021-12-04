Palestinian Man Martyred after IOF Shot Him at Damascus Gate

Dec 04 2021
By Al Mayadeen Net
Al-Mayadeen correspondent reports the martyrdom of a young Palestinian man by Israeli bullets at Damascus Gate [Bab al-Amoud] in occupied al-Quds, under the pretext of carrying out a stabbing attack.
Our correspondent said that the Palestinians were repressed at Damascus Gate [Bab al-Amoud] following the summary execution of the Palestinian young man.
The Israeli media reported that a stabbing attack in Old al-Quds led to the serious injury of an Israeli at the Damascus gate. “The perpetrator was killed,” as it put it.
