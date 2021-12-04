Palestinian Man Martyred after IOF Shot Him at Damascus Gate

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Dec 04 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen Net

Al-Mayadeen correspondent reports the martyrdom of a young Palestinian man by Israeli bullets at Damascus Gate [Bab al-Amoud] in occupied al-Quds, under the pretext of carrying out a stabbing attack.

A stabbing attack in the Bab al-Amoud area in al-Quds (social media).

Today, Al-Mayadeen correspondent in occupied al-Quds reported the martyrdom of a Palestinian young man by the occupation’s bullets at Damascus Gate [Bab al-Amoud] under the pretext of carrying out a stabbing attack.

شرطة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تطلق النار على شاب فلسطيني في #باب_العامود. #فلسطين pic.twitter.com/nhmCde3to0 — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) December 4, 2021

Our correspondent said that the Palestinians were repressed at Damascus Gate [Bab al-Amoud] following the summary execution of the Palestinian young man.

قوات الاحتلال تعتقل عددا من الفلسطينيين في محيط باب العامود pic.twitter.com/DYwu0jyPIF — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) December 4, 2021

The Israeli media reported that a stabbing attack in Old al-Quds led to the serious injury of an Israeli at the Damascus gate. “The perpetrator was killed,” as it put it.

#شاهد| لحظة نقل المستوطن المصاب بعملية الطعن في القدس المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/TFcrNQ2Akd — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) December 4, 2021

