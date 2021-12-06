Hezbollah Official: Only Fools Assume Siege, Sanctions Will Undermine Resistance

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Dec 06, 2021

By Staff, Agencies

The head of Hezbollah Executive Council His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Saffiedine said certain parties that believe they can undermine the Resistance by siege and sanctions are “stupid.”

“If some people imagine that that can weaken this resistance by siege, elections or sanctions, then I tell them: You are stupid, and fools,” Sayyed Saffiedine, said during a memorial service in the Lebanese village of Babliyeh on Sunday.

He added that such people don’t read history and don’t know that “the secret of our strength is our faith and trust in God Almighty.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sayyed Saffiedine stressed that those who conspire against the resistance are seeking to normalize ties between Beirut and Tel Aviv, stressing that “This project will not pass and we won’t accept it.”

Back in September 2020, the United Aram Emirates and Bahrain signed normalization deals with the “Israeli” entity. Morocco and Sudan later signed similar agreements with the “Israeli” regime as well. Palestinians have denounced the normalization deals, describing them as a “stab in the back” and a “betrayal” to their cause.

Those who conspire against the resistance are “dreaming of normalization and perhaps dreaming of more, and this is their true [face], and they want to tell us that normalization amounts to Arabism and resistance is outside Arabism,” His Eminence said.

The official also stressed that Hezbollah is determined to go on resisting against the enemy.

His Eminence added that “today we live in the bliss of victories and never experience humiliation and weakness, so we are continuing on the path of strong and present resistance to confront the enemy, and we will not retreat, but rather grow stronger.”

Sayyed Saffiedine also said the anti-Hezbollah team in Lebanon, which wants to “pawn” the nation to foreign countries, “can’t be entrusted with anything” and can’t solve the country’s economic problems.

Lebanon has been mired in a deep economic and financial crisis since late 2019. The crisis is the gravest threat to the country’s stability since the 15-year civil war ended in 1990.

The economic and financial crisis is mostly linked to the sanctions that the United States and its allies have imposed on Lebanon as well as foreign intervention in the Arab nation’s domestic affairs.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon |