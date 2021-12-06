Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (25 November – 1 December 2021)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

December 2, 2021

Israeli Human Rights Violations

25 November – 1 December 2021

IOF excessive use of force:

11 Palestinians shot and wounded, including 6 children, in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

7 Palestinian fishermen arrested, 2 fishing boats confiscated, and 5 IOF shooting reported against fishing boats in the Gaza Sea

In 156 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 80 civilians arrested, including 12 children

Limited IOF incursion into eastern Gaza Strip; 1 Palestinian arrested while traveling via Beit Hanoun Crossing, northern Gaza Strip

Demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem: Two houses self-demolished, another demolished by IOF; Israeli decision to demolish a residential building and an appeal of the demolition order of 58 houses denied

Israel announces plan to build 2000 new settlement units in East Jerusalem

IOF established 44 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 4 Palestinians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse, and attacks on civilians, turning the West Bank into isolated blocks of land. Israeli settlers continued their attacks, including shooting and wounding Palestinian civilians; meanwhile, IOF continued its razing and demolishing of Palestinian properties, mainly in Hebron and Jerusalem.

The Israeli settlement expansion works continued on Palestinian lands and properties. Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip enters its 15th year under closure, exacerbating the humanitarian hardships across the territory.

IOF shooting and violation of right to life and bodily integrity:

IOF shot and wounded 11 Palestinian civilians, including 6 children, in excessive use of force in the West Bank: 8, including 4 children, were wounded in two separate incidents of IOF attacks on protestors in Qalqilya. Two others were wounded in Nablus, and another in Ramallah.

In the Gaza Strip, PCHR documented 5 IOF shootings at fishing boats in the Gaza Sea.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 156 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 80 Palestinians were arrested, including 12 children.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF arrested 8 Palestinians, including 7 fishermen who were arrested in two separate incidents after IOF surrounded their fishing boats at sea. The 8th was arrested while travelling via Beit Hanoun crossing in northern Gaza Strip. Additionally, IOF conducted a limited incursion into northern Gaza Strip.

Demolitions:

PCHR documented 13 incidents:

Occupied East Jerusalem: Israeli decision to demolish a residential building housing 30 Palestinians; a house demolished in Silwan; and two other houses self-demolished in Jabel al-Mukaber. It was also announced that 2000 new settlement units will be built in eastern Jerusalem. Israel rejected an appeal against the demolition of 58 houses out of 84 threatened with demolition in Silwan. A barracks, a warehouse, and concrete room, as well as a company’s wall were demolished in ‘Anata. Other commercial facilities belonging to Jannat Eden Dates Company demolished in Beit Hanina.

Tubas: a 1,6000-meter waterline supplying crops was destroyed; 6 tractors were confiscated along with 5 private vehicles, 4 water tanks, and 3 trucks in the Northern Jordan Valleys.

Ramallah: an under-construction well demolished in Nilin.

Bethlehem: a notice to seize a plot of land in Beit Jala and 2 greenhouses demolished in Nahalin.

Settler-attacks:

PCHR documented an attempt by a group of settlers to put a large menorah in front Nabil al-Kurd’s house in occupied east Jerusalem.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Israeli occupation authorities continued its collective punishment measures against the Gaza Strip as the 15-year Israeli closure imposed on the territory deepened the population’s humanitarian and living crises, as unemployment has skyrocketed at 45%, i.e. 217,000 able workers are unemployed, 63% of whom are youth.

More than half of the Gaza Strip population suffer in poverty, as the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics data shows that 53% of the Gaza Strip population is poor; meanwhile, more than 62.2% is classified as food insecure, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Additionally, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the 2000 Second Intifada -still closed to this date- and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest, especially at al-Karama border crossing, alongside the Palestinian-Jordanian border.

Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

At approximately 07:00 on Thursday, 25 November 2021, IOF fired rubber and live bullets at dozens of students gathered on Ramallah-Nablus main Street, after they threw stones at IOF, who expelled them from their schools in Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya and As-Sawiya villages, southeast of Nablus, and denied their access to them. As a result, a 15-year-old child was shot with 2 rubber bullets in his head and a 14-year-old child was shot with a rubber bullet in his left eye.

Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya and As-Sawiya villages, southeast of Nablus, and denied their access to them. As a result, a 15-year-old child was shot with 2 rubber bullets in his head and a 14-year-old child was shot with a rubber bullet in his left eye. At approximately 07:30, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands, and no causalities were reported.

At approximately 15:40, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, north of Borat Abu Samra area, north of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, opened sporadic fire at border area, and no causalities or damage were reported.

At approximately 22:45, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia and off al-Sodaniyia shore west of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and opened heavy fire around, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 01:00 on Friday, 26 November 2021, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia and off al-Sodaniyia shore west of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and opened heavy fire. The shooting recurred from time to time around between 08:30 and 09:30, enticing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 12:30 on Friday, 26 November 2021, , IOF stationed at the northern entrance to Kafr Qaddum village, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a protest organized by dozens of Palestinian young men. IOF chased the protestors, who gathered in the area, clashed with them and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, 6 protestors, including 2 children, were shot with rubber bullets in their limbs and one of them in his back. .

At approximately 13:30, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered near Belal Bin Rabbah Mosque, near the northern entrance to Bethlehem, and threw stones and empty bottles at military watchtower and military vehicles. IOF immediately assaulted the protestors, chased them into Aida Camp entrance, and threw heavy teargas canisters at residential houses. As a result, dozens of protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

At approximately 15:30, IOF suppressed the weekly protest organized against settlement at the main entrance to Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and forcibly dispersed them. According to PCHR’s follow-up, dozens of activists and citizens gathered at the entrance to the neighborhood holding Palestinian flags and banners condemning the occupation and settlement. During which, IOF surrounded the protestors, assaulted them, prevented them from protesting, and confiscated the flags. They also attempted to arrest two activists after checking their IDs, claiming that they approached settlers who were in the neighborhood.

At approximately 16:00, a group of Palestinians gathered at the entrance to Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, where IOF established a military watchtower. The Palestinians threw stones at the watchtower and closed the road leading to the camp with burning tires. IOF chased stone-throwers in the camp and fired sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, some of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation. Clashes continued until 19:00, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 19:15, Israeli gunboats stationed off Rafah shore, south of the Gaza Strip, chased a Palestinian fishing boat carrying 5 fishermen, including two children, from al-Hesi family. The gunboats fired live bullets at the fishing boat and pumped water at it before surrounding it, arresting the fishermen and confiscating their boat. The fishermen were identified as: Jamal Jehad Rajab al-Hesi (31), Mohammed Nehad Rajab al-Hesi (15), Mohammed Rashad Rajab al-Hesi (29), Ahmed Rashad Rajab al-Hesi (17), and Nour Rajab Rashad al-Hesi (19). Next day, IOF released the fishermen at approximately 12:00, through Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing, north of the Gaza Strip. The fishing boat is still under custody.

At approximately 12:30 on Saturday, 27 November 2021, IOF stationed at the northern entrance to Kafr Qaddum village, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a protest organized by dozens of Palestinian young men. IOF chased the protestors, who gathered in the area, clashed with them and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, two children were shot with rubber bullets in their limbs.

At approximately 20:00, Israeli gunboats surrounded a fishing boat manned by fisherman namely Mohammed ‘Abed al-Razeq Sa’ied Baker (50) and his son Thabit (26). IOF arrested both of them and confiscated their boat. Few hours later, IOF released the fishermen while the boat belonging to Riyad al-Shrafi, is still under custody. Mohammed Baker said to PCHR’s fieldworker that at approximately 16:30 on Thursday, 25 November 2021, he went to the sea for fishing along with his son Thabit. After few hours, the boat engine stopped working and we were off al-Sodaniyia shore in northern Gaza Strip. The boat drifted due to the wind towards the north, crossing the allowed area for fishing and sailing within 8 nautical miles off al-Waha shore. Also, communication was lost with them, because the phone network was cut off. He clarified that he and his son spent two days in cold weather, especially at night, and on Saturday evening, the Israeli gunboats surrounded them before arresting them, taking them to Ashdod Seaport and confiscating their boat. They were later released via Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing after interrogating them.

At approximately 10:30 on Sunday, 28 November 2021, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands, and no causalities were reported.

At approximately 16:20, IOF moved into Tira neighborhood in western Ramallah. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinians gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at IOF vehicles. IOF immediately assaulted them and fired rubber bullets and heavy teargas canisters at them. As a result, a 19-year-old male was shot with a rubber bullet in his foot and he is condition was classified as minor. He received treatment on the spot.

At approximately 23:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off Khan Yunis shore, south of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area, opened heavy fire around them and fired flare bombs in the sky, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 01:00 on Monday, 29 November 2021, IOF moved into al-Saf Street in central Bethlehem and then surrounded ‘Ali Isma’il al-Batat (23)’s house, in addition to other nearby houses and buildings. After that, IOF raided al-Batat’s house amidst heavy firing of rubber bullets and teargas canisters. As a result, dozens of citizens suffocated due to teargas inhalation. Before their withdrawal, IOF arrested ‘Ali al-Batat while he was near his house, taking him to an unknown destination.

On Monday evening, 29 November 2021, Israeli authorities closed al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s Old City in front of Palestinians and prevented them from entering, under the pretext of allowing settlers to reach the Ibrahimi Mosque and perform prayers on the occasion of the so-called “Feast of Lights – Hanukkah”. At approximately 15:00, a number of activists in the Old City organized a peaceful protest against visiting al-Ibrahimi Mosque by the President of Israel, “Isaac Herzog”. During which, Israeli border guard officers suppressed the protest and arrested the activist Raed Murshed Meswada (30), taking him to a nearby police station.

At approximately 15:00 on Monday, 29 November 2021, a group of Palestinians gathered in Bab al-Zawiya area in Hebron where IOF maintain a military checkpoint at the entrance to the closed Shuhadaa St. The protestors threw stones at the military checkpoint. IOF deployed at the checkpoint entrance and indiscriminately fired tear gas canisters and sound bombs at the protestors. As a result, some of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation. Also, shop owners were forced to close. The clashes continued until 19:00, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 10:00 on Tuesday, 30 November 2021, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of al-Shawka village, east of Rafah, opened fire at agricultural lands, and no casualties were reported.

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 25 November 2021:

At approximately 00:00, IOF arrested Tha’er Adel Shawahena (28), after raiding and searching his house in Silat al-Harithiya village, west of Jenin.

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Robin Zayed (18), along with his brother, Ra’ed (17), after raiding and searching their houses in Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 01:30, IOF arrested 4 Palestinians after raiding and searching their houses in Surif village, west of Hebron. The arrestees are Mohammed Isma’il Ghuneimat (34), Khaled Ayed Ghuneimat (37), Ali Sameeh Ghuneimat (28), and Mos’ab Mahmoud al-Hour (30).

At approximately 01:30, IOF handed Rashad Mohammed Karaja (53) a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in Saffa village, north of Ramallah.

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested 11 Palestinians, including 2 children, from al-Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. The arrestees are: Mohammed Khaled al-Masri (20), Mohammed Awni Attiya (16), Mohammed Shreiteh (25), Mahmoud Sa’di al-Rajabi (25), Mohammed Na’aji (23), Lo’ay Ashraf Mahmoud (23), Mohammed Waleed Mahmoud (21), Ahmed Haitham Mahmoud (20), Mohammed Haitham Mustafa (19), Tayseer Yousef Muhaisen (16), and Islam Yousef Obaid (18).

At approximately 02:25, IOF arrested Alaa Azzam al-Tashtoush (21), after raiding and searching his house in Wad al-Tofah area, west of Nablus.

At approximately 02:40, IOF arrested Yousef Hamdan Saleh (38), after raiding and searching his house in Asira al-Qibliya village, southeast of Nablus.

At approximately 02:55, IOF arrested Hamed Jawad Maslamani (25), after raiding and searching his house in Tubas.

At approximately 16:00, Israeli Intelligence Services handed the Jerusalem Governor, Adnan Adel Tawfiq Ghaith (46), a military decision that renews his house arrest for another 4 months, after summonsing him to Moscovia police station, in West Jerusalem.

In a press release, the Jerusalem Governor said that “Israeli Intelligence Services convicted him with several charges against Ghaith, including non-compliance with the military ban decisions issued against him, continuing to contact with Palestinian leaders, and providing funds to Jerusalemites, in addition to threatening Israel’s security, according to their claims.”

The decision issued by the Israeli Minister of Internal Security includes banning the Jerusalem Governor, Adnan Ghaith, from entering the rest of the West Bank cities, and forcing him to cut off all his communication with the Palestinian leaders.

It should be noted that the Israeli authorities arrested Ghaith around 28 times within 3 years “since he became a governor”. Furthermore, he has been denied access into the West Bank since 2018.

At approximately 19:00, the Israeli Intelligence Services sent a summons with flowers to Mahdi Omar Badawna (24), from Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, on his wedding day.

Badawna’s brother said that the Israeli Intelligence Services (Shin Bet) sent flowers in at taxi to one of the city’s wedding halls with a summons, ordering him to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Gush Etzion” settlement.

At approximately 21:00, IOF arrested 3 Palestinians after raiding and searching their houses in Shu’afat refugee camp, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. The arrestees are: Malik Fawzi Muheisen (25), Nasri Husain Ghanayim (48), and Ahmed Omar Salah (42).

IOF carried out (10) incursions in Beit Ummar, Nuba, Hebron and Bayt Dajan villages, northeast of Nablus; Silwad, Deir Abu Masha’al, Burqa and Deir Jarir villages in Ramallah; Aqbat Jabr and Ein al-Sultan refugee camps in Jericho governorate. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 26 November 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Abdullah Atta al-Harimi (24), after raiding and searching his house on al-Saf street, in Bethlehem.

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Ibrahim Munir ‘Arafa (29), after raiding and searching his house in al-Dheisha refugee camp, southwest of Bethlehem.

At approximately 02:30, IOF arrested Mohammed Nedal Samamera (28), after raiding and searching his house in al-Dhahiriya village, south of Hebron.

At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested Eisa Fawzi Za’loul (23) and Hasan Ali Hamamera (21), after raiding and searching their houses in Husan village, west of Bethlehem.

At approximately 17:30, IOF stationed at a temporary military checkpoint established at the entrance of Wadi Qana road, between Salfit and Qalqilya, arrested Ahmed Anwar Mansour (24), from Deir Istiya village, north of Salfit.

At approximately 18:30, IOF arrested Qusai Mohammed Alian (22) and Majd Hussain Halabiya (23), while passing through al-Za’eem military checkpoint, east of the occupied city.

At approximately 19:00, IOF stationed at a temporary military checkpoint established at one of the entrances to occupied Jerusalem, arrested Mohammed Ghassan Shahwan (19), from Hable village, south of Qalqilya, while heading to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

At approximately 20:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Ali al-Ghoul (17), after raiding and searching his house in Silwan, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 22:00, IOF arrested Ayoub Samir Zaheda (38), after raiding and searching his house in Shu’afat refugee camp, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 23:30, IOF arrested Mohammed Hatem Faqha (19), from Kafr al-Labad village, east of Tulkarm, while referring to the Israeli Intelligence Services.

IOF carried out (7) incursions in Surif, Tarqumiyah, Arraba, Ya’bad, Silat al-Harithiya, Ti’inik and Zabbuba villages in Jenin governorate. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 27 November 2021:

At approximately 00:00, IOF arrested Sufian Nedal al-Natshah (19), after raiding and searching his house in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Mershed al-Sweity (40), after raiding and searching his house in Bayt Awa village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate.

At approximately 03:30, IOF arrested Islam Bassam Jawabera (24), after raiding and searching his house in al-’Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron.

At approximately 14:00, Ramzi Mahmoud al-Harimi (23) surrendered himself to Etzion police station, south of Bethlehem, after raiding and searching his house on al-Saf street, several days ago.

At approximately 19:00, IOF arrested Oday Rebhi Sonoqrot (30), after raiding and searching his house in Ras al-Amud neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

IOF carried out (11) incursions in Dura, and Yatta in Hebron; Kafir village in Jenin; Sinjil, Abwein, ‘Arura, Jiljilya, Ajjul, Um Safa and Deir al-Sudan villages in Ramallah governorate. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 28 November 2021:

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Marwan Adeeb al-Barghouthi (27), after raiding and searching his house in Kobar, north of Ramallah governorate.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Jamal Rami al-Mughrabi (17), after raiding and searching his house in al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron.

At approximately 19:00, IOF arrested Omar Ahmed Mahmoud (18), after raiding and searching his house in Isawiya, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 20:00, IOF arrested Maher Mohammed Eisa (32), from al-Khader village, southwest of Bethlehem, while he was near al-Jab’a village, west of the city.

IOF carried out (9) incursions in Silwad, northeast of Ramallah governorate; Idhna and Halhul in Hebron; Jit, Fara’ata and Immatain villages in Qalqilya governorate; Safarin and Anabta villages in Tulkarm. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 29 November 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Suliman ‘Arabiya (31), after raiding and searching his house in Abu Dis village, east of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Azzam Husain Radayda (42), after raiding and searching his house in al-Ubeidiya village, east of Bethlehem.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Ahmed Mustafa Melhem (21), after raiding and searching his house in Kafr Ra’i village, southwest of Jenin governorate.

At approximately 02:30, IOF arrested Omar Mohammed al-’Anati (17) and Mahmoud Mohammed Salama (30), after raiding and searching their houses in Anata village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem.

Around the same time, IOF arrested the lieutenant in the Palestinian National Security, Monjed Ragheb Salah (32), and Mohammed Murad Daghlas (19), after raiding and searching their houses in Burqa village, northwest of Nablus.

At approximately 02:40, IOF arrested Munadel Azzam ‘Azim (38), after raiding and searching his house in Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus.

In the morning, IOF stationed at Beit Hanun “Erez” crossing, northwest of Beit Hanun, north of the Gaza Strip, arrested Mahmoud Sami Mahmoud Ahmed (34), a trader and the father of 3 children.

Sami, Mahmoud’s father, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that at approximately 07:00, Mahmoud headed to Erez crossing and lost touch with him. At approximately 18:00, Mahmoud’s father received a phone call from Mahmoud Zeidan, Erez crossing’s Director at the Palestinian side, to inform him that the Israeli authorities arrested his son. He added that on Sunday, 28 November 2021, Mahmoud obtained a trader permit to enter Israel, as his family own al-Bara’ Company for Transportation, General Trade and Custom Clearanse in Beit Lahia Housing Project.

At approximately 09:00, IOF arrested Hamza al-Joulani (24), after raiding and searching his house in Bab Huta neighborhood, one of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods.

At approximately 19:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Nabil Dweik (28), after raiding and searching his house in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

Tuesday, 30 November 2021:

At approximately 01:30, IOF arrested Mohammed Zeyad al-Bow (29), after raiding and searching his house in Halhul village, south of Hebron.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Mohammed Atallah Abu Eid (22), after raiding and searching his house in Biddu village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Mahmoud al-Haddad (37), after raiding and searching his house in Hebron.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Sabri Mousa Jabrin (36), after raiding and searching his house in Teqoa village, east of Bethlehem.

At approximately 02:10, IOF arrested (3) civilians after raiding and searching their houses in Kafr Ni’ma village, west of Ramallah. The arrestees are: Ahmed Ghaleb Zeidan (20), Abdul Rahman Mahmoud Abu ‘Adi (28), and Sameh Abdo ‘Ataya (49).

at approximately 02:15, IOF arrested Mo’in Mohammed Zuhour (30), after raiding and searching his house in Bayt Kahil village, north of Hebron.

At approximately 02:40, IOF arrested Mohammed Jaber Jadallah (23), after raiding and searching his house in al-Zaitouna area in Beit Jala, west of Bethlehem governorate.

At approximately 03:30, IOF arrested Sabri Mousa Jebril (30), after raiding and searching his house in Teqoa village, east of Bethlehem.

At approximately 13:30, IOF arrested Baha’ Jamal Tanouh (17), while returning home from school east of Bethlehem.

At approximately 04:20, IOF arrested (3) Palestinians, including 2 children, after raiding and searching their houses in Silwad, northeast of Ramallah. The arrestees are: Abdul Rahman Taleb Hammad (16), Mahmoud Wael Hammad (17), and Mahmoud Maher Hammad (20).

At approximately 14:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved 50 meters to the south of the border fence, north of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip. They leveled and combed lands that were previously levelled, amidst sporadic shooting until 16:00. No casualties were reported.

Wednesday, 01 December 2021:

At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested Mahmoud Jaber Buhais (40), after raiding and searching his house in Yatta, south of Hebron governorate.

At approximately 03:30, IOF arrested Redwan Abdul Halim Farajallah (38), after raiding and searching his house in Idhna village, west of Hebron.

At approximately 07:00, IOF arrested Abed Munir Taym (42), from al-Judeira village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem, claiming that he had a knife near an Israeli military checkpoint, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 10:00, IOF arrested Bassam Khalil Abu Sbeitan (16) and Ayham Naji Abu Jum’a (17), after raiding and searching their houses in al-Tur village, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 12:00, IOF arrested Khalil Owda (23), after raiding and searching his house in al-Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 15:00, IOF arrested Jehad Ibrahim Naser (24), while working in Kafr ‘Aqab, north of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 16:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Firas Burqan (16), after raiding and searching his house in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

IOF carried out an incursion in Jabal al-Tawil neighborhood in al-Bireh, north of Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Land razing, Demolitions, and Notices:

On Thursday morning, 25 November 2021, al-Rajabi Family received a decision to demolish its building in ‘Ein al-Lawzeh neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

Faris al-Rajabi, one of the apartments’ owners in the building that was established in 2002, said that it is a 2-storey building: the first floor houses ‘Ein al-Lawzeh Medical Centre where 26 doctors, nurses and employees work and provide medical services to more than 6000 citizens while the second floor houses 4 residential apartments sheltering 30 individuals, including 12 children. Al-Rajabi said that the Israeli municipality has haunted his family months after finishing the building and imposed on them fines of more than 300,000 shekels. Al-Rajabi added that the Israeli municipality notified them days ago to evacuate the building and then IOF raided it and handed the family a decision to demolish it and gave them 7 days to pay 50,000 shekels to the Municipality in order to postpone or implement the demolition decision. Al-Rajabi said that the family lawyer appealed the demolition decision before the District Court, but the latter rejected. As a result, the family resorted to the Supreme Court.

It should be noted that 6 neighborhoods in Silwan village are threatened with house demolitions under the pretext of unlicensed construction. Over the past years, the Israeli municipality has handed 6817 judicial and administrative demolition orders only in Silwan.

On Friday, 26 November 2021, the Israeli Mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion, declared the Israeli Government’s approval on the establishment of 2000 new settlement units in the French Hill Settlement established on al-Masharef Mount lands, northeast of Occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

The Israeli Mayor posted on social media that a new settlement neighborhood will be built on the French Hill as part of an agreement signed between the Israeli Municipality, Israel Land Authority and the Hebrew University as construction of 2000 new settlement units will be allowed on a plot of land owned by the University in the French Hill with an area of 150 dunums. The mayor stated that the plan will include establishment of housing units for the Hebrew University students, shops and settlement units for the young families on the two sides of the light rail in the area.

At approximately 10:00 on Sunday, 28 November 2021, IOF accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration SUV, a bulldozer and maneuver moved into al-Bikai’a plain in Northern Jordan Valleys, east of Tubas. The bulldozer destroyed the water line supplying the crops in the plain and confiscated it before withdrawing from the plain.

At approximately 14:00, the Israeli District Court rejected an appeal filed by tens of families from Wadi Yasul neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City against the decision to demolish 58 houses out of 84 under threat of demolition, claiming expansion of a settlement project on the neighborhood lands.

Fakhri Abu Thiab, Member of the Silwan Lands Defense Committee, said that the Israeli District Court in occupied Jerusalem, rejected an appeal filed by tens of families living in Wadi Yasul neighborhood against a decision to demolish 58 houses in the neighborhood and allowed Jerusalem Municipality to implement the demolition decisions whenever it finds it possible. Abu Thiab added on 14 November, the Israeli Municipal court in Jerusalem issued a decision to demolish 84 houses in Wadi Yasul neighborhood under the pretext of expanding al-Salam Forest on the neighborhood lands. Immediately the neighborhood lawyer, Ziad Qe’awar, filed an urgent appeal before the District Court, which rejected the appeal filed on behalf of 58 houses while the Kaminitz Law, which was adopted by the Knesset on 25 October 2017 relevant to Amendment 116 to the applicable Planning and Construction Law, will be applicable to the rest of the houses. This law is known as the most racist and threatens the Palestinian existence and their lands as it increases penalties, rendering them stricter especially construction fines, as well as speeding up their implementation through administrative orders and fines, without bringing the citizen to criminal justice. Abu Thiab added the demolition of 58 houses will lead to displacement of 620 persons in the neighborhood in favor of the expansion of al-Salam Forest, established on the neighborhood lands, which include trees and simple parks established for years in addition to Israel’s Nature Authority offices daily used in their settlement activities and projects. This further proves that the Israeli Muncpality’s policy has changed from individual demolition approach to collective demolitions for ethnically cleansing vacant areas of Jerusalem and stripping the city of its identity and people. It should be noted that Wadi Yasul neighborhood is in southeastern Silwan village, which is the nearest village to the Old City, and of 310 dunums, where 1050 persons live; 60 of them are children. The demolition threatens residents of 84 houses in the neighborhood as the Israeli municipality handed them over the years demolition decisions under the pretext of unlicensed construction although most of these families have tried for 17 years to obtain an approval from the municipality to allow them to license their construction in the area.

At approximately 08:00 on Monday, 29 November 2021, the Israeli municipality demolished the facilities of Ziad Company for Construction Materials in the Industrial area of ‘Anata village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

Owner of Ziad Company, ‘Ali Mousa Ziad, said that IOF moved into the industrial area in ‘Anata village and surrounded his company. They started demolishing a barrack, warehouse, a cement room and a fence that were established in 2018. Ziad added that he was surprised with the demolition as he did not receive any notice to evacuate the facilities in order to demolish them, noting that there is a case pending at the Israeli courts in this regard. He also hired an engineer to make a map for the area and handed it to the Civil Administration. Ziad said that the room and warehouse were 70 sqms and included machines and construction materials, which the Israeli Municipality crews did not allow to evacuate, while the barrack is around one dunum. Also, IOF demolished a fence surrounding the land. He added that the demolition inflected a financial loss of 600,000 shekels.

At approximately 09:30, IOF demolished commercial facilities for Janet ‘Aden Dates Company in al-Ashqariya neighborhood in Beit Hanina village, north of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext that the land belongs to the Custodian of Absentee Properties.

Majed ‘Aweidah, the owner of Janet Aden Dates Company, stated that tens of members of Special forces, Border Police Officers and the Israeli Procedures Department’s crews raided the offices and facilities of the company established on his land in al-Ashqariya neighborhood in Beit Hanina, without prior notice. They started demolishing them without allowing him to evacuate the contents from the offices and stores. ‘Aweidah added that the Israeli vehicles demolished all the facilities built on the 3.5-dunum land that included two 50-sqm offices, a 140-sqm hall and stores of ​​more than 200 sqms in addition to containers full of goods, trucks, electric tools, surveillance cameras, generators and a horse stable. He pointed out that IOF did not level the land and uproot the trees planted there because they told him they intend to return to the land in order to define its borders, as the Israeli authorities claim ownership of the land for the Custodian of Absentee Properties. ‘Aweidah added that the land ownership case is pending in the Israeli courts for many years and is now before the Israeli District Court, which issued a decision to freeze any demolition and eviction procedure. ‘Aweidah ascertained his ownership of the land and that the company was established on it 20 years ago, next to his family house, which was also built in 1977. The company works in transportation, refrigeration and trade of dried fruits and supports 12 families.

Around the same time, IOF backed by several military vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers and a bulldozer moved into Ni’lin village, west of Ramallah. They stationed in Bab Shuhab area in southern Ni’lin. The bulldozer levelled Fayiz ‘Ali Khawajah’s water well used for irrigating. It should be noted that Khawajah was delivered a demolition notice on 16 November 2021, under the pretext of being in Area C.

At approximately 08:00 on Tuesday, 30 November 2021, the Israeli vehicles demolished a wooden house belonging to Mohammed Fayez Zaytoun in Beer Ayoub neighborhood in Silwan in southern occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

Samirah Zaytoun, grandmother of the house owner, said that the family was surprised in the morning with large numbers of Israeli forces and municipality crews raiding and surrounding the family houses. They emptied the contents of my grandson, Mohammed’s, house and dismantled its wooden roof as well as cutting its wooden walls with demolition hand tools and electric saws. Zaytoun added that her grandson built his 60-sqm wooden house above hers and his father’s 5 years ago, noting that he lived with his wife and 4 children before moving to another city to work there while his wife and children moved to his father’s house.

In the afternoon, Amir Rabay’ah self-demolished his house in Jabel Mukaber village, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem, pursuant to the Israeli Muncpality’s decision under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

Rabay’ah (25) built 3 years ago a small house of a bedroom, kitchen and bathroom near his father’s house to get married in the near future. Rabay’ah added that the Israeli municipality has haunted him and insisted on the demolition decision, forcing him to self-demolish his house fearing he would pay heavy fines in case the Israeli Muncpality crews demolished it. Rabay’ah said that he does not think of getting married now because he does not have enough money to have a house especially that the house rents in Jerusalem are very expensive.

In the afternoon, ‘Ali Abu Dweih implemented the Israeli Municipality’s decision and self-demolished his house in Jabel Mukaber village, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of unlicensed construction. Abu Dweih said that his 70-square-meter house built of bricks was established ub 2015, housing 4 members. He addes that he received an administrative demolition notice a week ago, and the Israeli authorities threatened him of sending the municipality bulldozers to implement the demolition if he would do it himself within 7 days. As a result, he was forced to self-demolish his house to avoid paying fines for the municipality.

On Wednesday morning, 01 December 2021, Israeli authorities handed a notice to confiscate a plot of land near the western entrance to Beit Jala city, west of Bethlehem, claiming it is for the public interest and aiming at expanding a settlement road. Director of the Bethlehem office of the Wall and Settlement Committee, Hassan Brijieh, said that IOF distributed a decision to seize a 400-sqaure-meter land in order to expand a settlement road that connects the tunnels road and “Har Homa” settlement established on the lands of Abu Ghuniam Mount, north of Bethlehem.

At approximately 06:00, IOF accompanied with 12 Israeli Civil Administration vehicles, 30 SUVs and 4 mounted-crane trucks moved into Kherbet al-Ras al-Ahmar in the Northern Jordan Valleys, east of Tubas. IOF confiscated 6 tractors, 5 private vehicles, 4 water tanks and 3 trucks to displace the Palestinian farmers and vacate the area from residents. IOF took all the confiscated vehicles via mounted-crane trucks. PCHR keeps the names of those owning the confiscated vehicles.

At approximately 15:00, IOF military vehicles demolished 2 agricultural rooms in Nahalin village, west of Bethlehem, under the pretext of unlicensed construction. Hani Fanoun, Mayor of Nahalin Municipality, said that IOF accompanied with military vehicles moved into al-Nasba area, where they demolished two agricultural rooms built of bricks, noting they were notified to be demolished several months ago. Fanoun clarified that one of the rooms ( 70 sqms) belongs to Majdi Jamil Shakarna while the other room (60 sqms) belongs to ‘Alaa Mohammed Fanoun. He pointed out that IOF recently distributed more than 20 notices to agricultural rooms located between “Neve Daniel” and “Beitar Illit” settlements, west of Bethlehem.

Setters’ Attacks against Palestinian Civilians and their Property:

On Tuesday evening, 30 December 2021, a group of settlers attempted to put a large menorah in front on Nabil al-Kurd’s house in Karam al-Ja’ouni area in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied east Jerusalem’s Old City, during a provoking gathering organized in the area to celebrate the Jewish festival of lights “ Hanukkah”.

The committee of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood residents said in a statement that the neighborhood residents prevented a group of Israeli settlers from putting a large menorah in front on Nabil al-Kurd’s house while they were performing prayers on the occasion of “Hanukkah”. The committee clarified that many Israeli soldiers provided protection for settlers although the latter attacked Palestinians’ houses. Also, on the same day dawn, a group of settlers vandalized the murals that a number of activists had painted on the walls of Nabil al-Kurd’s house.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The West Bank:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of 44 temporary checkpoints that restrict the movement of goods and individuals, where IOF searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs, and arrested 4 of them. IOF reinforced its restrictions on civilians’ freedom of movement at its permanent checkpoints in the West Bank and shut some checkpoints for several hours on multiple occasions.

Here follows PCHR documentation of restrictions on the freedom of movement and IOF-established temporary checkpoints across the West Bank this week:

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 25 November 2021, IOF tightened its measures at al-Container checkpoint, northeast of Bethlehem, obstructing vehicles’ movement.

.

On Friday, 26 November 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Tuqu and Ash-Shawawra villages.

On Saturday, 27 November 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Tuqu and Beit Fajjar villages.

On Sunday, 28 November 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Tuqu and Jannatah villages, in ‘Aqabet Hassnah area and near the intersection of al-Nashash area.

Ramallah and Al-Bireh:

On Thursday, 25 November 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Nabi Salih village and under the bridge of Ein Yabrud village.

On Friday, 26 November 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Nabi Salih village.

On Saturday, 27 November 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection of “Beit El” settlement on the main road leading to Jalazone refugee camo, north of the city.

On Sunday, 28 November 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Nabi Salih village.

On Monday, 29 November 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Beitin village, east of the city.

On Wednesday, 01 December 2021, IOF closed with sand berms and cement cubes the entrance to Deir Nidham They also established a checkpoint at the intersection of Ein ad-Duyuk village, north of the city.

Jericho:

On Thursday, 25 November 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the northern and southern entrances to the city, and at the intersection of Ein ad-Duyuk village, north of the city.

On Sunday, 28 November 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints on al-Mo’arajat road between Jericho and Ramallah, and at the northern and southern entrances to the city.

Jenin:

On Thursday, 25 November 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection of Ya’bad village, southwest of the city.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 25 November 2021, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to Khasa, Beit Ummar and Beit Awwa villages, at the southern entrance to Hebron, and on Beit Einun Road.



On Friday, 26 November 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints the entrances to as-Samu, Bani Na’im and Sa’ir villages, and at the northern entrance to Halhul city.



On Saturday, 27 November 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Ash-Shuyukh village, and at the southern and western entrances to the city.



On Sunday, 28 November 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Sa’ir, ad-Dhahiriya and Beit Ummar villages.



On Wednesday, 01 December 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Sa’ir, Idhna, and Beit Awwa villages.

Qalqilya:

On Saturday, 27 November 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to the city and at the entrances to Nabi Ilyas, Izbat al-Tabib, and Azzun villages, east of the city.

