Zionist Regime Attacks Latakia Port Area in Syria

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ warplanes targeted areas near the Syrian port city of Latakia on Tuesday morning.

State-run TV reported that the Zionist regime launched an airstrike on the Latakia Port area in Syria, adding that several explosions were heard.

According to a military source, several missiles came from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea targeting a site with containers in the commercial port.

As a result of the airstrike, several containers caught fire.

However, no human casualties have been reported so far.

In late November, an ‘Israeli’ F-16 fired 12 missiles in the Syrian province of Homs. The Syrian military destroyed 10 of them using air defense systems Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S, the Russian military said.

ARABI SOURI DECEMBER 7, 2021

Israel bombs containers yard in Latakia seaport – عدوان اسرائيلي على ميناء اللاذقية

Israel escalates its aggression on Syria by bombing the commercial port of Lattakia, the largest in Syria, the Syrian Army’s air defense addressed the incoming missiles, the bombing caused material damage on the site.

A military spokesperson said in a statement carried by the Syrian news agency SANA:

At about 1:23 am today, the Israeli enemy carried out air aggression with several missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean, southwest of Latakia, targeting the container yard in the commercial port of Latakia. The aggression led to the burning of a number of commercial containers in the mentioned place.

The video is also available on VideoPress and BitChute.

The governor of Latakia headed to inspect the site and oversee the firefighting efforts, he confirmed that all fires were extinguished and that the firefighters are cooling the containers.

Locals in the city reported hearing strong explosions, firefighters were seen heading to the commercial port which is not far from residential areas as can be seen from the pictures shared by the residents there:

Targeting the commercial port is a serious escalation in Israel’s aggression, Israel’s very existence is aggression against humanity, the world’s peace and stability, and to humankind. This particular escalation will have serious consequences and a response is inevitable, the timing of it and its severity should worry the European settlers occupying Palestine.

It’s also of no coincidence that Israel is carrying this aggression hours after the Yemeni armed forces showered a number of Saudi cities with missiles in retaliation to the mad escalation in bombings and massacres carried out by the Saudis in the past 5 days after receiving the latest cache of missiles from the Biden’s junta.

Is Israel cementing the bond established between the open fronts in the region: one front led by the USA and includes Israel, Turkey, other NATO member states, the Gulfies, Al Qaeda, HTS, ISIS, and a host of hundreds of NGOs financed by the US taxpayers, against an axis led by Syria and includes Iran, Yemen, the Iraqi PMU, the Lebanese Hezb Allah, and some of the Palestinian liberation factions? Or is Israel still trying to provoke a regional war to drag the US forces deployed in the region into it to prevent their withdrawal scheduled by this year’s end?

The Syrian response to the Israeli repeated aggression is the constant work on reducing Israel’s power by eliminating the terrorist groups and weakening the US presence in Syria and in Iraq, and by strengthening the Resistance factions led by Hezb Allah in Lebanon and the Islamic Jihad in Gaza, simultaneously, working on countering NATO troops of Turkey, the USA, UK, France, Germany, and Belgium in the country. However, the near future will tell whether Syria will retaliate against today’s escalation before the US withdrawal from the region or will wait until Biden removes his oil thieves and cannon fodder troops deployed in Syria to die for Israel.

