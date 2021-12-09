Moscow: More than 95% of nuclear launchers ready for combat use

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Dec 09 2021

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen Net

The Russian nuclear triad secures the implementation of deterrence tasks for any potential attack.

RS-24 Yars ballistic missile system (TAS

“The ground-based strategic nuclear forces have over 95% of launchers constantly ready for combat employment,” Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov said at a briefing for foreign military attachés.

The nuclear triad, which is made to deter potential enemies along with ground-based strategic nuclear forces, is ready for combat, according to Russia’s military chief on Thursday.

“Another nuclear-powered underwater cruiser armed with Bulava ballistic missiles will enter service with the seaborne strategic nuclear forces in the immediate future,” Gerasimov said.

Moscow keeps allocating Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICMBs) to the Russian Strategic Missile Forces, in addition to placing new Avangard hypersonic missile systems on alert.

Gerasimov also said, “Work continues to modernize strategic missile carriers of the airborne strategic nuclear forces to enable them to employ advanced long-range precision missiles.”

The military chief said that tasks will be completed within the framework of international commitments as per the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START).

“As a whole, the Russian nuclear triad provides for the fulfillment of deterrence tasks. At the same time, the strategic nuclear forces are developing in strict compliance with the international commitments defined by the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START),” Gerasimov said.

Russia had earlier launched a missile into space carrying a military satellite, and the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the vehicle was intended for “military purposes”, which made US officials frantic.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Russia, US-Russia Relations | Tagged: Russian hypersonic missiles |