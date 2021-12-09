UN High Commissioner: Human rights situation in Palestine “disastrous”

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

December 8 2021

By Staff, Agencies

The US Senate rejected a resolution Tuesday that would have prohibited the sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia – including advanced medium range air-to-air missiles, missile launchers and other weapons and support.

The resolution, introduced by Republicans Rand Paul and Mike Lee and Democrat Bernie Sanders, was voted against 67 to 30.

This comes as members of the Congress criticized the Saudi Kingdom for its aggression on Yemen, which is considered one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

“Exporting more missiles to Saudi Arabia does nothing but further this conflict and pour more gasoline on already raging fire,” Sanders said in a speech urging support for the resolution of disapproval, according to Reuters.

The Senate refused to approve military sales in the past without assurances the equipment would not be used to kill civilians. Backers of the sale noted that US President Joe Biden’s administration already barred sales of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia.

“I completely agree with the need to hold Saudi leadership accountable for a variety of actions… but I also believe that it is important that our security partners know that we will uphold our commitments,” said Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The weapons package would include 280 AIM-120C-7/C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles [AMRAAM], 596 LAU-128 Missile Rail Launchers [MRL] along with other equipment and support.

The Biden administration stated Tuesday that it strongly opposed the resolution.

