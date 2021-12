Posted on by martyrashrakat

9 Dec 2021

Prepared By: Al Mayadeen

Executed By: Al Mayadeen

The 34th anniversary of the stone-throwing Intifada commemorates the Palestinian people’s December 8, 1987, Intifada, which they initiated to defend their land, principles, and sanctities, inspiring history with their blood and sacrifices for generations to come.

