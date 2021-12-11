Russia Offers Lebanon Developing and Operating Al-Zahrani Oil Refinery

Posted on by martyrashrakat

December 10, 2021

A Russian delegation met on Friday with the Lebanese energy minister, Walid Fayyadh, discussing with him a new offer aimed at reducing the impact of the power crisis in Lebanon.

The Russian delegation offered developing and operating Al-Zahrani oil refinery and provided all the financial guarantees.

In light of this offer, Lebanon will be able to refine fuel oil and save big amounts of money it pays to fund the oil imports. The Lebanese will also be able to witness better electric power services.

The Russian ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov, stressed that his country seriously intends to help Lebanon in face of the ongoing crisis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

