Thousands of Palestinians attend funeral processions for Jamil Abu Ayyash

Dec 11, 21

Source: Al Mayadeen net

By Al Mayadeen net

Crowds gather in Nablus to attend the funeral of the martyr Jamil Abu Ayyash, who was shot by the Israeli occupation during confrontations in Beita.

Mourners chanting slogans during the funeral of Jamil Abu Ayyash

Thousands of Palestinians gathered in the funeral procession of martyr Jamil Abu Ayyash, who passed away just hours after being shot in the head by occupation forces during their suppression of a march against settlements in Beita, south of Nablus.

A military procession was held for the martyr on Friday, launched in front of Rafidia Government Hospital, with the participation of Palestinian security forces. Mourners chanted slogans glorifying Abu Ayyash and past martyrs, vowing to continue their popular resistance on Mount Sbeih.

A sea of Palestinians took part in the funeral procession of Jameel Abu Ayyash in Beita today. [Credit: QNN]

While returning from the burial, Palestinian teenagers from the occupied town of Beita attacked a military checkpoint on the bypass settlement route near Beita, in addition to setting fire to rubber tires near Hawara camp.

Response of resistance factions

The brutal martyrdom of Abu Ayyash at the hands of occupation forces was heavily condemned by Palestinian resistance factions.

The Islamic Jihad movement held the occupation authorities fully accountable for their crimes against Palestinians, emphasizing that attempts to silence the Palestinian truth will never deter the Palestinians from continuing their resistance in the face of the occupation.

Resistance committees urged Palestinians to heighten resistance in all forms, “no matter the sacrifices.”

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine expressed that the escalation of popular resistance in the town of Beita and throughout the occupied land is a confirmation that the people, rooted in their land, can perform “miracles” with their steadfastness.

Bringing the number of martyrs to nine, Abu Ayyash is one of 68 civilians injured during confrontations that erupted yesterday with occupation forces near Mount Sbeih in Beita.

Daily confrontations have erupted in the town of Beita since last June, in protest of the establishment of the new “Avitar” settlement.

The Palestinian youths have been developing new forms of resistance, particularly during night confusion activities, the most recent of which was the detonation of large sound barrels in front of the occupation’s checkpoint.

Watch | Thousands of Palestinians in Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank, take part in the funeral procession of #Palestinian martyr Jamil Abu Ayyash, who was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during anti-colonization protests in Beita village earlier today. pic.twitter.com/WN98wGLYam — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 10, 2021

