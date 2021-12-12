Confrontations between Palestinians and IOF near Beita

Posted on by martyrashrakat

December 12, 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen Net

Israeli occupation forces shoot a Palestinian youth in confrontations with Palestinians during the “night confusion” activities near Beita.

Confrontations in the town of Beita are ongoing since last June against the establishment of the new “Evyatar” settlement.

The Israeli occupation forces shot a Palestinian youth in confrontations that erupted Saturday evening near the entrance of Beita, south of Nablus, during “night confusion” activities.

اندلاع مواجهات بين الشبان وقوات الاحتلال قرب مدخل بلدة بيتا جنوب نابلس. pic.twitter.com/vVfEuWRaSO — ahedalmenawy1973 (@ahedalmenawy) December 12, 2021

#شاهد| من فعاليات الإربـ ــــ ــاك الليلي على مفرق بلدة بيتا جنوب نابلس. pic.twitter.com/mSgqJHoYCi — نداء الأقصى_ Nedaa Alaqssa (@Nedaa_Alaqssa) December 11, 2021

Activists had announced shifting the “night confusion” activities from Mount Sbeih to Beita’s entrance in response to the martyrdom of Jamil Abu Ayyash who passed away just hours after being shot in the head by Israeli occupation forces who were brutally suppressing a march against settlements in Beita.

A military procession was held for the martyr on Friday, starting from the Rafidia Government Hospital, with the participation of Palestinian security forces. Mourners chanted slogans glorifying Abu Ayyash and other martyrs, vowing to continue their popular resistance on Mount Sbeih, until the defeat of the settlement process and the end of the occupation.

"احنا رجال محمد ضيف"..



هتافات لقائد كتائب القسام خلال تشييع جثمان الشهيد جميل أبو عيّاش الذي ارتقى برصاص الاحتلال في بلدة بيتا جنوبي نابلس بالضفة الغربية.#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/9GiwCEFXCA — يوسف شرف 🇵🇸 #غزة (@_Ysharaf) December 11, 2021

Last night, members of the resistance opened fire on the illegal “Evyatar” settlement outpost built on the top of Mount Sbeih in Beita, in the northern occupied West Bank.

Following the shooting, Israeli occupation forces were mobilized in the vicinity of the outpost.

Daily confrontations are ongoing in the town of Beita since last June, in protest of the establishment of the new “Evyatar” settlement.

The Palestinian youths have been developing new forms of resistance held on a weekly basis, in addition to the “night confusion” activities.

