‘Israel’ to Expand More Illegal Settlements in Occupied Al-Quds

December 13, 2021

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s so-called “Custodian General’s Unit” of the “Justice Ministry” is planning to build hundreds of settler units in illegal ‘Israeli’ settlements in occupied al-Quds, including in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, a move that would displace hundreds of Palestinians from their homes.

‘Israeli’ daily Haaretz said the plans being promoted would result in extensive constructions in the settlements and settler units for Zionist settlers in East al-Quds.

It added that the move would include the eviction of hundreds of Palestinians from their homes and neighborhoods.

Haaretz also said it obtained documents revealing that the proposed plans include a new settlement in Sheikh Jarrah, and another near Damascus Gate, in addition to one colony in Sur Baher town, and another in Beit Hanina.

All of Zionist settlements in the occupied West Bank, including those in and around occupied East al-Quds, are illegal under International Law, the Fourth Geneva Convention in addition to various United Nations and Security Council resolutions. They also constitute war crimes under International Law.

Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention states: “The Occupying Power shall not deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies.” It also prohibits the “individual or mass forcible transfers, as well as deportations of protected persons from occupied territory.”

