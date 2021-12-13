The West sending militants to Ukraine guised as ‘instructors’: Zakharova

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

The Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, revealed that Western nations are sending militants to Ukraine guised as ‘instructors.’

On Sunday, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova revealed that Western nations are transferring militants to Ukraine, guised as instructors.

“Ukraine is being pumped with armament, meaning, direct supplies, future contracts, and, as you see, these are multi-million, billion contracts as a whole. It is about dispatching there militants disguised as instructors,” Zakharova told Russia’s Krym 24 broadcaster.

On December 8, US President Joe Biden stated that sending in US troops to confront Russia is “not on the table.“

According to Biden, the US already collaborates closely with the Ukrainian military and has provided millions of dollars in weaponry. However, Biden made it clear that sending US troops to confront Russia was “not on the table.”

Biden said the United States would provide additional “defense aid” to Kyiv beyond what it currently provides, not to mention that the United States would also provide support to NATO allies in the Alliance’s eastern flank.

“The idea the United States is going to unilaterally use force to confront Russia invading Ukraine is not on the cards right now,” Biden stressed. “We have a moral obligation and a legal obligation to our NATO allies under Article Five. It’s a sacred obligation. That obligation does not extend to… Ukraine.”

Putin got “the message,” Biden concluded.

Today, the G7 warned Russia against escalating tensions in Ukraine. After their meeting in Liverpool today, a draft statement of the meeting of the G7 warned Russia of “serious consequences” if it did not comply.

The Kremlin responded that there are very dangerous differences in perceptions regarding red lines between Russia and the US. On the other hand, the US had earlier warned Russia to withdraw from the Ukrainian borders, warning that G7 and allies would impose “tough measures” if Moscow “abandons diplomacy.”

