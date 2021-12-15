Hamas’ Military Wing Launches ’Shield of Al-Quds’ Drills

Posted on by martyrashrakat

December 15, 2021

By Staff, Agencies

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” announced the starting of “Shield of al-Quds” maneuvers, aimed to enhance combat readiness and simulate different scenarios.

Al-Qassam Brigades added in a statement that these maneuvers are part of a series of ongoing military exercises conducted to simulate various forms of combat.

The military wing further stressed that, with the help of Allah, it will remain the defending sword and the protective shield of al-Quds until the occupation is defeated and the land, people, and sanctities are liberated.

By Al Mayadeen

Al-Quds Shield maneuver will include a display of new, qualitative military tactics, including missions mimicking the capture of Israeli soldiers.

Haniyeh: Al-Quds is the “center of the conflict with the enemy”

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced a major maneuver it will conduct Wednesday in the Gaza Strip, which entails a display of new and qualitative military tactics, including missions mimicking the capture of Israeli soldiers.

Al-Quds Shield maneuver is, according to Al Mayadeen‘s sources, a warning to the Israeli occupation that any violation of Al-Quds will lead to an unprecedented escalation.

Al-Qassam Brigades underlined that the maneuver conveys different messages to many parties, at the forefront of which is the Israeli occupation, and will show Al-Qassam fighters’ mastering of Hebrew during offensive missions.

Hamas official Muhammad Abu Askar said earlier these maneuvers were aimed at sending a message to the Israeli occupation that if it thinks of committing any new foolishness in the Gaza Strip, the Resistance has its finger on the trigger.

Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh stressed Tuesday that Al-Quds is the “center of the conflict with the enemy and the capital of the State of Palestine,” noting that “the enemy’s perpetrations in occupied Al-Quds cannot change history and geography, and the Palestinian people are still ready to offer martyrdom for the sake of Al-Quds and the holy sites.”

Haniyeh contended that “Seif Al-Quds (The Sword of Al-Quds) will not be sheathed except with the liberation of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa – this is our pledge, no matter the price,” continuing to say that “protecting Al-Quds demands us as a people and as factions to stand in one trench united against the occupation.”

