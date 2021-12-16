Prominent Iraqi scholar forms new party dedicated to Wilayat al-Faqih

Posted on by martyrashrakat

December 15, 2021

Description:

Prominent Iraqi Shia scholar Sayyed Hashem al-Haidari has announced the formation of a new religious, cultural, and political party named the Ahdullah Islamic Movement.



Al-Haidari is strong proponent and advocate of the theory of Wilayat al-Faqih (The Guardianship of the Jurist), the core political theory upon which the Islamic Republic of Iran is based.



The following is a translation of a video in which al-Haidari makes the announcement of the party’s formation. The video was published days ago on a YouTube channel dedicated to promoting and transmitting al-Haidari statements and public appearances.



Source: Sayyed Hashem al-Haidari (YouTube)

Date: December 12, 2021



Transcript:

Sayyed Hashem al-Haidari, founder of the Iraqi Ahdullah Islamic Movement:

Ahdullah (Islamic) Movement is a religious, Islamic, ideological and cultural movement, period. Some say it’s a political (movement), in fact it is – politically speaking. However, this year, as everybody knows, we did not participate in the elections.

Our cause is explicitly, (speaking to all,) near and far, the present and absent (ones), to disseminate (the theory of) Wilayat al-Faqih (The Guardianship of the Jurist). It’s not subordination to Iran. Wilayat al-Faqih – when we say we believe in Wilayat al-Faqih (it means) we believe in the Wali al-Faqih (the Guardian Jurist) as a leader for the (Islamic) nation, the guardian of the affairs of Muslims. He guides Muslims (and) confronts the enemies (of the Islamic nation). Indeed, the Islamic Republic (of Iran) is (today) its right hand, but we are speaking about the guardianship (in and of itself).



We believe in the Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist and (we) advocate, promote and disseminate (our Cause) using education, information, calmness, persuasion, and (the various forms) of eloquence (to demonstrate) the idea of Guardianship, the guardianship of Islam, the guardianship of Shariah (i.e. Islamic Divine Law), the guardianship of Fiqh (i.e. Islamic jurisprudence).

A still of Sayyed Hashem al-Haidari from the translated clip

