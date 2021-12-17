Nablus Resists: Zionist Settler Killed, Others Injured in Palestinian Shooting Operation in West Bank

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

December 17 2021

By Staff

A new blood injected in young Palestinian resistance fighters is turning the occupiers’ life into nightmares.

In yet another heroic resistance operation against the ‘Israeli’ occupiers, one Zionist settler was killed and two others sustained injuries on Thursday evening after a shooting carried out from the side of a speedy vehicle near the “Homesh” settler outpost northern occupied West Bank.

‘Israeli’ media confirmed the reports about the death of one of the ‘Israeli’ settlers.

In further details, Zionist media stated that “a speedy vehicle opened fire towards settlers in another vehicle, hitting three of them, one of which was in critical situation [who died later], while the two others sustained mild injuries.”

In the aftermaths, the Zionist military radio noted that “a large number of ‘Israeli’ troops are looking for the vehicle in the occupied West Bank to find the perpetrators of the operation.

The “Homesh” settlement was constructed on the occupied lands of the Palestinian towns of Barqah and Saylat al-Dahr.

