Saudi Arabia and the UAE: Two rival allies

Once staunch allies, MbS and MbZ can’t seem to see eye-to-eye on regional matters anymore, and so a competition for primacy is underway.

December 16 2021

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and his Emirati counterpart Mohammad bin Zayed are old allies whose rivalry for West Asian dominance is heating up as they search for new groundings in the post-oil eraPhoto Credit: The Cradle

By Mohammad Salami

Many years ago, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was respected among its neighbors, close and far, as a protector of Arab unity and of Islam’s holiest sites within the Arabian Peninsula.

But after the 1998 establishment of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Saudi Arabia’s role began to assume the form of a ‘superior power’ among its closest neighbors. Over time, and with growing fortunes of their own, other GCC states began to challenge the status quo of the Saudi superpower in order to forge their own geopolitical directions and relationships based on national interests.

While competition between the oil-rich states is rife, today, the often starkly differing visions of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Saudi kingdom are giving shape to the Persian Gulf’s most potent new rivalry.

Like Qatar, which opened its borders to the US Military Central Command’s (CENTCOM) headquarters as leverage against Saudi diktats and as means to attain its own regional aspirations, the UAE has also invested heavily in an American buffer, becoming arguably Washington’s closest Arab ally today.

Abu Dhabi has spent a reported $4 billion cultivating their relationship with Washington via lobby groups and other personal strategic investments. The Emiratis’ abundant wealth, its expansive military spending and development of mercenary armies currently at work in Libya, Yemen, Somalia, and Egypt’s North Sinai, have paid off: the UAE is well positioned to challenge Riyadh within the GCC and adopt regional policies independent of the kingdom.

Border, oil, and foreign hub rivalries

The rivalry between Saudi Arabia and the UAE is not exactly new. In 1974, the two fledgling nations hammered out the Treaty of Jeddah to try and resolve border, land, and resource issues wedged between them.

Specifically, Riyadh laid claim to the oil-rich Buraimi Oasis and refused to recognize the Emirates until that area was ceded to the Saudis. Abu Dhabi capitulated and signed the treaty, but in 2004 decided to dispute its terms, claiming inconsistencies between the pre-treaty oral agreement and the actual text of said treaty. The issue remains unresolved to this day and is a clear example of residual tensions between the neighboring nations.

Another dispute surfaced in 2009 when the GCC agreed to create a joint bank to promote economic unity among member states. But when a decision was taken to establish the bank in Saudi territory, the UAE objected, pointing out that they had requested to host this joint venture for the previous five years.

Eventually the Emiratis withdrew from the plan and single currency negotiations within the GCC never took hold.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are also embroiled in an economic war over oil sales at a time when the world is working to reduce its dependence on hydrocarbons. In recent years, both the US and the European Union (EU) have announced ambitious plans to combat global warming by radically reducing carbon emissions.

The Europeans in particular are planning to end the sale of all gas and diesel-run vehicles by 2035 and to reach a carbon-neutral economy by 2050.

This has placed both Abu Dhabi and Riyadh in a race to out-produce each other before global demand wanes and favorable prices drop below the level needed to fill government coffers. This race against time has led the Emiratis into a $122 billion spending spree to boost their production capacity to five million barrels a day by the end of this decade. The Saudis, in turn, have begun to expand their own production capacities with an eye to producing 13 million barrels a day.

Meanwhile, the net share of oil revenue (oil rents) in Saudi Arabia’s 2019 GDP was about 50 percent higher than that of the UAE.

A more recent public dispute between the Persian Gulf neighbors occurred in July 2021 at the OPEC+ Summit, during which the UAE expressed its vigorous opposition to a Saudi decision to keep oil production levels low until December 2022, claiming this was “unfair” to the UAE.

But competition between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh in non-oil trade is also abundant. In October, Saudi Arabia licensed 44 international companies to set up regional headquarters in Riyadh in a deal that will add 67 billion riyals ($18 billion) to the economy. The offer came with a proviso: companies that base their operations outside the kingdom will be shut out of the lucrative Saudi market

The move came as part of the kingdom’s push to become a regional commercial hub and to vie for foreign capital and talent, ignoring the fact that many of these firms already had head offices up and running in the UAE.

Riyadh has set a 2023 end-of-year deadline for firms to set up headquarters in the country or risk losing out on Saudi government contracts.

A disastrous partnership in war

The overly ambitious goals of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (MbZ) to vie for leadership in the region, as well as their rivalry with older regional powers like Iran and Turkey, has unfolded over their disastrous war in Yemen.

The six-year old war was launched with conflicting interests and end goals from both the kingdom and the UAE, paving the way for its collective failure.

For its part, the UAE sought to gain control over Yemen’s ports and shipping lanes, as well as of its strategic advantages such as the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and its proximity to the Horn of Africa. The Saudis, meanwhile, were more concerned with protecting their southern border from the political ideologies of the Zaidi Shia and the Ansarallah resistance movement, ideologies that reject all foreign intervention in Yemen – a country which has been under the Saudi thumb for decades.

In yet another show of their conflicting interests, Saudi Arabia supports the Al-Islah Party, the branch of the Muslim Brotherhood in Yemen, while the UAE opposes it. But even more egregious, while Riyadh backs the parallel government of ousted Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi in the south and north of the country, the UAE supports the Southern Transitional Council (STC), which holds deep differences with the Hadi government.

In 2019, this particular dispute unfolded when the STC gained control of the city of Aden, which was the seat of Hadi’s parallel administration. As clashes between the STC and Hadi loyalists unfolded, UAE troops were forced to join the battle to provide aid for the STC, in a battle that ended with over 300 dead and wounded.

With the STC strengthened and eventually able to declare autonomy in Aden in April 2020, the UAE withdrew its forces from the battlefield and headed south to secure Yemen’s ports for itself.

Beyond its role in Yemen, the UAE has also pursued diplomatic relations in the region in opposition to Saudi Arabia. Most recently the Emiratis have made efforts to improve their ties with Iran, Turkey, Syria, and even Israel, all of them countries Riyadh holds at a significant distance.

The safe train to Tehran

Last month, the diplomatic advisor to the UAE president, Anwar Gargash, spoke of conflict de-escalation with Iran, saying: “We have taken steps to de-escalate tensions [with Iran] as we have no interest in a confrontation.The whole region would pay the price of such a confrontation for decades to come,” he told audiences at the Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate.

Saudi Arabia cannot so swiftly resolve its disputes with the Islamic Republic – exacerbated during the Yemen and Syria wars – with which it has a historic regional rivalry. The UAE’s advantage in such scenarios is that it enjoys the flexibility to resolve tensions without losing face – it is not perceived as ‘leading’ those conflicts, unlike the Saudis, and does not consider Iran a “menace,” also unlike the Saudis.

Moreover, Abu Dhabi has good reason to maintain functioning relations with Iran, a country with which it enjoys substantial trade relations, partly due to the large Iranian community living in the UAE and their local investments. Other reasons for the country’s focus on economic diplomacy instead of aggressive measures include the US administration’s desire to advance nuclear talks with Iran, and Tehran’s capacity to influence developments in Afghanistan and other key regional states.

By maintaining friendly relations with Iran, the UAE is looking to strike a balance of power with the Saudis, as Tehran could prove to be useful in the event of a serious dispute with Riyadh. Qatar did much the same, using Iranian aid to reduce the effects of sanctions during the 2017–2021 economic blockade imposed on Doha by the kingdom.

In regard to Israel, due to its central role in the Islamic world, Saudi Arabia cannot make peace with Israel openly. The UAE, however, has fewer restrictions, as evidenced by the signing of the so-called Abraham Accords in September 2020.

Well aware of its limited reach in the geopolitical arena, Abu Dhabi’s normalization of ties with Israel is an attempt to reduce their own vulnerability to regional threats, such as airstrikes on their infrastructure. The Abraham Accords also provide the Emiratis with direct US support, even against the dictatorial policies of Saudi Arabia.

The Turkish dilemma

The relationship between Ankara and Abu Dhabi has been improving over the past year. In late November, MbZ met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara after 10 years of tensions, in an attempt to resolve their rivalry as the UAE has become Turkey’s largest regional trading partner.

“From 2019 to 2020, UAE exports to Turkey increased by more than 110 percent and total trade increased by 21 percent,” Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said on 25 November.

Abu Dhabi is also hoping to use Ankara’s significant influence in Azerbaijan, Palestine, Central Asia, and the Balkans to expand trade relations beyond West Asia. The UAE is also aware of the influence Turkey has in Afghanistan and is eager to face off against the Saudis in this arena as well.

Crucially, in preparation of the post-oil era, both the UAE and Saudi Arabia are not only vying to bolster their strategic influence over other regional players, but they need to gain an understanding of what life will look like in a carbon-neutral world.

The views expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of The Cradle.

