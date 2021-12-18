Algeria’s coach: We dedicate the Arab Cup to Palestine and Gazans

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

18 Dec 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen Net

Algeria wins the 2020 Arab Cup championship after winning against Tunisia 2-0, and the Algerian coach dedicates the win to Palestine.

Following the final whistle, Algeria’s coach Madjid Bougherra dedicated the win to Palestine.

Algeria’s national football team grasped the 2021 Arab Cup championship held in Qatar after winning 2-0 over Tunisia’s national team in the extra time.

In front of 60,456 fans present at Al Bayt stadium in Doha, Amir Sayoud scored Algeria’s first goal in the 99th minute of extra time, followed by Yacine Brahimi’s second goal in the 125th minute, crowning their country as Arab champions.

After the final whistle, the Algerian coach Madjid Bougherra said “We dedicate the Arab Cup to the Palestinian people and our people in Gaza.”

Brahimi was named the best player in the championship and received the Golden Ball award for his outstanding performance.

Algeria maintains no diplomatic ties with the Israeli occupation regime and has long been an outspoken and avid supporter of the Palestinian cause.

Last week, Algeria’s national football team celebrated its win over Morocco in the Arab Cup while waving high the Palestinian flag and kufiya.

Algerian athletes boycotting “Israel”

Three Algerian football stars boycotted Friday a match that gathered “legends” in Doha over the participation of an Israeli coach on the sidelines of the 2020 Arab Cup in Qatar, reported Quds News Network.

Rabah Madjer, Rafik Saïfi, and Rafik Halliche were among players on the FIFA Arab Legends’ formation who were supposed to face the FIFA World Legends in a friendly exhibition match.

However, the three Algerians decided not to take part in the match upon Israeli coach Avram Grant’s participation with the World Legends team.

The Israeli coach has previously managed English club Chelsea as well as “‘Israel’s’ national team” between 2002-2006.

Algeria defends Palestine in the Olympics

It is noteworthy that in late November, Algerian Judo champion Fethi Nourine announced his retirement, two months after the International Olympic Committee suspended him from competitions for 10 years on account of his withdrawal from the Tokyo2020 Olympics to avoid facing an Israeli opponent, in solidarity with Palestine.

“I know that international federations have always colluded with Zionist terrorism, especially the International Judo Federation, and perhaps the best evidence is that my punishment remains the same even after filing an appeal,” Nourine stressed.

He affirmed that he “will never stop supporting the Palestinian cause, no matter what.”

Nourine also mentioned that he does not regret his decision and that he is proud of it.

The Algerian champion said he will take advantage “of every opportunity to expose the zionist entity and defend our rights in Palestine.”

