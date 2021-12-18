Israeli media: “Homesh” operation is security failure

December 18 2021
By Al Mayadeen
Israeli media reported that the Palestinians who carried out the operation didn’t act alone, stressing that it was carefully planned.
A military correspondent for Israeli Channel 12 said that the “Homesh settlement operation might change the situation.”
Israeli media reported Thursday that one settler was killed and two others were wounded in an alleged shooting attack at the entrance to the “Homesh” settlement, an Israeli-occupied Palestinian land in the West Bank.
The Israeli Channel 12 correspondent added that the Palestinians who carried out the operation didn’t act alone, but rather, it constituted an “armed group” that has carried out an ambush using imported weapons in a carefully planned operation, as per the Channel.
He went on to say that “the situation could have escalated,” noting that “the Shin Bet and the army are strengthening their forces in every region north of Samaria, in an attempt to limit the possibility of similar operations.”
The operation constituted a “failure of the security establishment in Israel”, the correspondent stressed.
He continued, “We see Hamas pushing hard to conduct similar operations inciting forcefulness on social media. As a result, only a joint operation between the army and the Shin Bet will be able to halt deterioration and escalation in the region.”
It is worth noting that Al Mayadeen correspondent confirmed Thursday that the Israeli forces were heavily deployed in the northern West Bank, noting that they were storming villages in search of the individuals who carried out the operation.
Israeli settlers attacked, on Friday, several citizens in their homes in the village of Qaryut, south of Nablus. In addition, settlers destroyed a number of vehicles near the entrance of the town of Sebastia, north of Nablus.
