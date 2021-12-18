Israeli media: “Homesh” operation is security failure

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

December 18 2021

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen

Israeli media reported that the Palestinians who carried out the operation didn’t act alone, stressing that it was carefully planned.

One settler was killed and two others were wounded in the ‘Homesh settlement operation’.

A military correspondent for Israeli Channel 12 said that the “Homesh settlement operation might change the situation.”

Israeli media reported Thursday that one settler was killed and two others were wounded in an alleged shooting attack at the entrance to the “Homesh” settlement, an Israeli-occupied Palestinian land in the West Bank.

The Israeli Channel 12 correspondent added that the Palestinians who carried out the operation didn’t act alone, but rather, it constituted an “armed group” that has carried out an ambush using imported weapons in a carefully planned operation, as per the Channel.

He went on to say that “the situation could have escalated,” noting that “the Shin Bet and the army are strengthening their forces in every region north of Samaria, in an attempt to limit the possibility of similar operations.”

ما اجمل رصاص الثوار ✌️🔥



صورة لمركبة المستوطنين التي تعرضت لإطلاق نار قرب مستوطنة حومش، وتظهر عليها آثار رصاص المــــقاومـين". pic.twitter.com/0z5Ck3cK6D — معتز أبوريدة_غزة 𓂆 🇵🇸 حساب جديد (@Palestine_Gaz) December 16, 2021

The operation constituted a “failure of the security establishment in Israel”, the correspondent stressed.

He continued, “We see Hamas pushing hard to conduct similar operations inciting forcefulness on social media. As a result, only a joint operation between the army and the Shin Bet will be able to halt deterioration and escalation in the region.”

It is worth noting that Al Mayadeen correspondent confirmed Thursday that the Israeli forces were heavily deployed in the northern West Bank, noting that they were storming villages in search of the individuals who carried out the operation.

فيديو من برقة

ما يحدث في الضفة هو هجوم انتقامي منظم بعد فشل اعادة اقامة مستوطنة حومش . عدوان مشترك ومكفول بحماية حكومة نفتالي بينيت ينفذه الجيش و "المستوطنين" ضد القرى والبلدات لترهيب السكان وحملات اعتقال عشوائية لتغطية عجز وفشل المخابرات pic.twitter.com/cJWufpnz4k — د. ناصر اللحام (@nasserlaham4) December 17, 2021

Israeli settlers attacked, on Friday, several citizens in their homes in the village of Qaryut, south of Nablus. In addition, settlers destroyed a number of vehicles near the entrance of the town of Sebastia, north of Nablus.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Israeli Settlements, Nablus, Occupied W Bank, Popular Resistance, Settlers Attacks |