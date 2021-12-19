Shallah: Timing of retaliation against “Israel” under our control

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Dec 19 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen Net

The leader of the Islamic Jihad Movement Mohammad Shallah tells Al Mayadeen that they are more than ready to clash with the occupation in retaliation for its practices.

The leader of the Islamic Jihad Movement Mohammad Shallah

The leader of the Islamic Jihad Movement Mohammad Shallah has welcomed any operation to be carried out in the West Bank regardless of who would be in charge thereof, noting that the horrific arrests reflect the perplexity this occupation is facing.

In a phone call with Al Mayadeen, Shallah clarified that the “occupation practices will not obstruct the resistance,” calling to “heat up the confrontations against it in all fields.”

Shallah noted that yesterday’s meeting with Hamas deliberated on a joint maneuver in preparation for retaliation against the occupation.

“We are more than ready to carry out the Al-Rukn Al-Shadid 2 military exercise, and we are prepared to clash with the occupation in retaliation against its practices,” Shallah said, adding that “as long as the enemy goes far in the settlers’ crimes, the battle will remain open and comprehensive […] the occupation can start any battle but will not be able to conclude it. Things are under our control.”

Shallah added that “the timing of the retaliation is under our control,” saying “if mediations do not result in anything new, we refuse to waste time, and we will not sell the blood of our martyrs in return for facilitations.”

These statements come in light of the occupation forces’ attacks against Palestinians. Earlier today, some Palestinian students resisted occupation attacks in Tell town in Nablus.

Several settlers, under the protection of the Israeli occupation army, attacked Palestinian vehicles at the Ein Ayoub junction, west of Ramallah, and blockaded the road between the villages of Deir Ammar and Kharbatha Bani Harith.

The Israeli occupation forces continued to search for the Palestinians who carried out the “Homesh” operation, which the Israeli media described as a “security failure” and in which a settler was killed, and spread in Kashkool in the town of Kafr Rai, south of Jenin, claiming that they arrested four Palestinians suspected of carrying out the operation.

