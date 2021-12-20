Hamas sends strong message to Egypt on female Palestinian prisoners

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Dec 20 2021

Net Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen

Hamas conveyed a message to Egypt regarding the Palestinian prisoners, Gaza reconstruction efforts, and de-escalation.

Female Palestinian prisoners, many of whom are mothers, are victims of occupation brutality.

Today, Sunday, private sources told Al Mayadeen that Hamas conveyed a strongly-worded message to the Egyptian delegation in Gaza about the occupation’s assault on female prisoners in the occupation’s prisons.

The sources added that “The Egyptians conveyed the occupation’s response to the exchange deal and “Tel Aviv”‘s continued evasion of it,” adding that “the Egyptian delegation will return to “Tel Aviv” on Monday evening to deliver Hamas’ opinion.”

As for the issue of reconstruction efforts, the sources indicated that the movement expressed its objection to Egypt’s delay in reconstructing Gaza and justified it by the occupation’s rejection of the steps, in an attempt to coerce Hamas into settling for fewer demands regarding the prisoners’ exchange deal.

Earlier today, an Egyptian security delegation arrived in Gaza to hold talks with Hamas’ leadership and the Palestinian factions on the issues of de-escalation and reconstruction.

Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent reported that the Egyptian delegation arrived in the Gaza Strip through the Beit Hanoun Crossing.

Egypt delays commitment to Gaza

Sources told Al Mayadeen on December 6, 2021, that the Egyptians did not respond to the comprehensive document recently submitted by Hamas to Cairo, and that there was a deliberate delay in the implementation of the reconstruction process of the Gaza Strip.

The sources confirmed to Al Mayadeen that the Egyptians are deliberately procrastinating implementing their commitments towards the Gaza Strip and that Hamas and other factions have set a deadline until the end of the year for implementation of the reconstruction process.

An agreement took place between the Palestinian factions on gradual pressure and escalation against the Israeli occupation to expedite the reconstruction process, the sources mentioned.

According to the sources, Egypt refused the travel of a large Hamas delegation that was scheduled to visit Cairo last November.

الأحد 19 كانون الأول 2021

المصدر: الميادين نت

مصادر خاصة للميادين تشير إلى أنّ “المصريين نقلوا ردّ الاحتلال بشان صفقة تبادل الأسرى واستمرار تهرب تل أبيب منها”، وتضيف أنّ “الوفد المصري سيعود لتل أبيب مساء غد الإثنين لينقل رأي حماس”.

إحدى الأسيرات الفلسطينيات في سجون الاحتلال (أرشيف)

أفادت مصادر خاصة للميادين، اليوم الأحد، بأنّ “حركة حماس نقلت رسالة ساخنة إلى الوفد المصري في غزة بشأن الأسيرات في سجون الاحتلال“.

وأضافت المصادر أنّ “المصريين نقلوا ردّ الاحتلال بشأن صفقة التبادل واستمرار تهرّب تل أبيب منها”، مضيفةً أنّ “الوفد المصري سيعود إلى تل أبيب مساء غد الإثنين لينقل رأي حماس”.

أمّا بخصوص الإعمار، فقد أشارت المصادر إلى أنّ الحركة أبدت “اعتراضها على تأخر الإجراءات المصرية، وأنّ المصريين جددوا وعودهم تجاه غزة وتذرعوا برفض الاحتلال للخطوات وربطه لها بتخفيض سقف حماس في صفقة التبادل”.

وفي وقت سابق اليوم، وصل وفد أمني مصري إلى قطاع غزة لإجراء محادثات مع قيادة حركة “حماس” والفصائل الفلسطينية، بشأن قضيتي التهدئة والإعمار.

وأفاد مراسل الميادين بأن الوفد المصري وصل إلى قطاع غزة عبر معبر بيت حانون-إيرز.

Al-Masry: We warn “Israel” of the consequences of betting on the continued imposition of the noose and restrictions on the Palestinian people

Filed under: Egypt, Palestine | Tagged: Gaza, Gaza reconstruction, Hamas, Palestinian female prisoners, Palestinian Resistance, Prisoners exchange, Zionist entity |