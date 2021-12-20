New trade corridor connecting Iran and Europe

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Iranian ambassador to Baku says a new trade corridor will be activated this week linking Iran and Europe via Azerbaijan.

The new corridor comes after the revival of the ECO and the INSTC corridor

Iran’s ambassador to Baku, Abbas Mousavi, announced Saturday that the new corridor linking Iran to Europe via Azerbaijan, Georgia, and the Black Sea will be activated this week.

On Twitter, Mousavi said that the new corridor comes after the revival of the ECO Corridor between Pakistan, Iran and Turkey, and the International North-South Transport Corridor (Finland, Russia, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Iran, the Persian Gulf, and India).

بعد از احیای کریدور اکو ( پاکستان، #ایران ، ترکیه ) و نیز راه اندازی آزمایشی کریدور جهانی شمال – جنوب ( فنلاند، روسیه، ج. آذربایجان، #ایران ، خلیج فارس و هند ) این هفته شاهد فعال شدن کریدور جدید ( #ایران ، ج. آذربایجان، گرجستان، دریای سیاه و اروپا ) خواهیم بود.

#هارت_لند🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/SlvJ8eZOyT — S.A. MOUSAVI 🇮🇷 (@SAMOUSAVI9) December 18, 2021

The ECO corridor’s objective is to strengthen economic relations between Tehran, Ankara, and Islamabad and to facilitate trade and investment in the region.

On the other hand, the INSTC corridor is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode network of ship, rail, and road routes to link and increase trade between countries of the region including India, Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe, mentioned Mehr news agency.

It is noteworthy that on December 10th, Moscow witnessed the first meeting between deputy foreign ministers of a new regional cooperation titled 3+3, which consists of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from the South Caucasus and three neighboring countries, namely Russia, Turkey, and Iran.

