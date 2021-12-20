Palestinian Resistance Factions Hail Stab Attack on Israeli Officer in “Nafha” Prison

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

December 20, 2021

The Palestinian resistance factions hailed the stab attack carried out by the prisoner Youssef Al-Mabhuh on an Israeli officer in Nafha prison late Monday.

Hamas movement affirmed that this operation is a normal response to the Zionist escalation against the Palestinian female prisoners, holding the enemy responsible for any crime against all the Palestinian prisoners.

The resistance committees also greeted, in a statement, all the Palestinian prisoners in the ZIonist jails, praising the heroic operation of Al-Mabhuh against the Israeli officer.

It is worth noting that Al-Mabhuh, who descends from Gaza. carried out the stab attack on the Zionist officer in retaliation for the Israeli Prison Service’s abuse of female prisoners in Damon Prison.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

