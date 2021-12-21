Kurdish Terrorist Factions bring their Conflicts to Syria from Kurdistan

Posted on by fada1

DECEMBER 18, 2021

ARABI SOURI

Kurdish groups attacking Kurdish groups in Hasakah northern Syria

Kurdish PKK members attack a so-called Kurdish ‘Democratic’ Union Party quarters after the US calls on the warring parties to mend their ties in the face of the Syrian people, this is a continuation of the ongoing schism between the Kurdish Democratic Party KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan PUK.

As a preamble, do not be fooled by inserting the word ‘democratic’ in all their names, it’s two mafia families the Barzani and the Talabani running the two main parties in Kurdistan reflecting on the relations with the two main Kurdish factions in Syria.

On Friday, 17 December, a group of the so-called Kurdish Democratic Union Party attacked a quarter manned by members of the so-called Kurdish National Council in the Syrian city of Ad Darbasiyah, in the northern Syrian Hasakah province. The attackers burned down the quarter and beat up its staff.

Two days earlier, the same group, said to be loyalists of the Kurdish PKK party, attacked the Faysh Khabur border crossing between Syrian Hasakah province and the Iraqi Kurdistan separatist region, the assailants also beat up the staff of the quarter.

US-sponsored Kurdish SDF separatist terrorists rushed to the attacked posts to guard the Kurdish staff against the Kurdish attackers, the Israeli staff acting as the commander of the Kurdish SDF, so-called Mazloum Abidi condemned the attack calling the attackers as ‘outlaws’ targeting his group’s dominance in the regions it occupies on behalf of Israel and the United States of America in northern Syria.

So-called Abidi vowed to hunt down the assailants and present them to ‘justice’, he didn’t specify what does he mean by ‘justice’ since his own group he commands operates illegally in Syria, steals Syrian oil and wheat with the help of Biden oil thieves aka the Army of the United States of America, and attack Syrian troops, kidnaps Syrian people, kills and maims farmers and burn their farmlands and crops!

These in-between attacks among the Kurdish numerous factions are not different from the attacks between the other NATO-sponsored terrorist groups of Al Qaeda and its affiliated different factions over spoils of the war, the main beneficiary remains at the end Israel, and the main victims are the Syrian ordinary people.

Donate

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, kurds, NATO, Syria, Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: Hasaka, PKK, SDF, Syria oil theft |