Palestinian shot dead by the occupation for alleged car-ramming

Dec 21 2021

Net Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen

Al Mayadeen correspondent says Israeli media claimed an attempted car-ramming occurred near the Israeli Dotan military checkpoint against IOF soldiers.

Israeli media claimed that the car tried to ram Israeli soldiers

Al Mayadeen correspondent reports receiving news of an alleged attempt of car-ramming against Israeli soldiers near an Israeli military checkpoint, in the north of the occupied West Bank. Israeli media reported that the Israeli occupation “shot a Palestinian who tried to car-ram a number of Israeli soldiers near Jenin.”

Palestinian media quoted local sources as saying the occupation soldiers on Tuesday targeted a young man’s car with live ammunition, wounding him and setting his car on fire, near the Dotan military checkpoint, which is located on the lands of Ya’bad town, southwest of Jenin.

Local witnesses said the car exploded after it was completely engulfed by fire, while the plain of Ya’bad witnessed a massive deployment of the occupation forces.

Palestinian factions mourn the martyr

Resistance Committees in Palestine mourned the “heroic martyr who carried out the heroic car-ramming operation near the Zionist Dotan checkpoint, south of Jenin.”

The Resistance Committees noted that this operation against the Israeli occupation’s soldiers was “a natural response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy against our prisoners in Zionist prisons.”

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) also mourned the martyr of the Jenin operation. The DFLP said the Jenin operation was proof that “our Palestinian people will not forget their captives and prisoners.”

“This is a revolution that will not stop or retreat, no matter what the challenges and sacrifices may be, until the end of the occupation and the establishment of our Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasim tweeted.

كما هي مدينة جنين دائماً .. ثائرة مقاتلة منتفضة..



عملية مقاومة جديدة في جنين القسام يرد بها الشباب الثائر على جرائم الاحتلال ضد شعبنا وخاصة الأسيرات والأسرى.



هذه ثورة لن تتوقف أو تتراجع مهما بلغت التحديات والتضحيات حتى إنهاء الاحتلال وإقامة دولتنا الفلسطينية وعاصمتها القدس — حازم قاسم (@hazemaq) December 21, 2021

Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) spokesperson for the West Bank Tariq Ezzedine confirmed that the escalation of guerrilla operations in the occupied West Bank was evidence of the resistance’s “vitality and continuity towards escalation, and a response to the crimes of the Zionist occupation.”

High tension in Israeli Prisons

The Israeli occupation’s prisons are in a state of high tension, Al Mayadeen correspondent reported, underscoring that there had been no contact with any prisoners in Section 12, which rendered the fate of some 80 prisoners unknown.

“Many are fearing for the lives of the Section 12 prisoners in Nafha prison over the Israeli prisons administration’s systemic suppression campaign,” our correspondent said, noting that some of the prisoners are ill and of the elderly.

It is noteworthy that Israeli media reported on December 17th, that one settler was killed and two others were wounded in an alleged shooting attack at the entrance to the Homesh settlement in the West Bank.

In turn, Israeli settlers attacked, on December 18th, several citizens in their homes in the village of Qaryut, south of Nablus. In addition, settlers destroyed a number of vehicles near the entrance of the town of Sebastia, north of Nablus.

Related Articles

