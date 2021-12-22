Saudi Airstrikes Target Yemen’s Marib Heavily

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Dec 22 2021

By Staff, Agencies

News sources on Wednesday morning reported that the Saudi-led coalition warplanes bombed Yemen’s Marib province 34 times.

The warplanes belonging to the coalition of aggression bombed al-Wadi District in Yemen 15 times, Sirwah District 14 times and al-Juba 5 times in Marib province, Yemen’s al-Masirah network reported.

According to the report, Saudi warplanes also targeted the city of Khabb and Shaaf District 8 times, the city of al-Hazm in al-Jawf province 3 times and the city of Maqbanah in Taiz province once.

On the other hand, Yemeni military sources said that the Saudi coalition violated the ceasefire in al-Hudaydah province in the past 24 hours 126 times with airstrikes, espionage flights and semi-heavy weapons.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there, deepening the world’s worst humanitarian crisis day by day.

Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, the Yemeni armed forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.

Related News

Filed under: American crimes, Yemen | Tagged: Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, Ansarullah, Hudaydah, Marib, Saudi Aggression, Saudi-led war on Yemen, Taiz, Yemeni Army and Popular Committees |