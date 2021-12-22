UNIFIL Vehicle Runs Over Two Locals in Southern Lebanon Town

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

December 22, 2021

A UNIFIL patrol invaded Chaqra town in southern Lebanon and tried to install spy cameras before running over two locals.

It is worth reminding that UNIFIL patrols. in accordance with the UN Resolution 1701, must be accompanied by Lebanese Army units.

In details, two of Chaqra locals realized that a UNIFIL patrol was installing cameras and shooting the alleys of their village. Thus, they moved to ask the patrol commander about the reasons behind installing spy cameras in the area before one of the UNIFIL vehicles run over and them. Then, the patrol tried to escape from village, but the locals intercepted it to confiscate the spy devices.

Later on, the Lebanese army units attended the scene and accompanied the UNIFIL patrol, whose vehicles were smashed, out of the village as rage spread among the locals who wondered about the essence of the patrol’s mission in their town.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

