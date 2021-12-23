Lebanese Government Won’t Convene before 2022 due to Political Stalemate Caused by Politicized Judicial Performance

December 22, 2021

Grand Serail in Lebanese capital, Beirut 

The Lebanese government will not hold any sessions this year, according to Al-Manar sources, which indicated the political crisis will not be addressed before 2022.

The well-informed sources added that the political stalemate, caused by the politicized performance of the judicial investigator into Beirut blast Judge Tarek Bitar, will affect also the efficiency of the major Constitutional institutions in the country as President Michel Aoun will reject to sign any decree.

Al-Bitar had issued arrest warrants against officials as well as military figures on an illogical basis, pushing the defendants and observers to cast doubts on his probe.

On August 4, 2020, a massive blast rocked Beirut Port blast, killing around 195 citizens and injuring over 6000 of others. The explosion also caused much destruction in the capital and its suburbs.

Source: Al-Manar Engish Website


