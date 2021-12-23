Rania Khalek interviews Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi on JPCOA

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

December 22, 2021

This video describes the status of the negotiations on the JPCOA but is broader than that. It also demonstrates how the USA negotiates.

0:00 Intro

1:20 What has been achieved, why hasn’t there been a restoration of the nuclear deal yet?

9:02 US and Europe want to keep sanctions in place

16:36 Who is being constructive vs obstructing the talks?

20:25 Why should Iran even resume talks?

29:10 Does Iran see a difference between Trump and Biden?

32:29 Iranian liberals as extensions of the West

35:53 Is war between Iran and the US inevitable?

43:53 Consequences of the US Assassination of Qassem Suleimani

58:57 The Gulf States reevaluate their relationship with Iran

1:06:24 Iranian domestic politics under Raisi

Filed under: GCC, Iran, UAE, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: Economic Terrorism, Javad Zarif, JCPOA, Lifting US sanction, Obama, P4+1, Rouhani, Suleimani's Assassination, US Sanctions on Iran, Vienna nuclear talks |