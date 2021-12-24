Some 100 injuries following Israeli violations in Nablus

The Palestinian Red Crescent in Nablus reports over a hundred injuries as a result of confrontations with the Israeli occupation in Burqa, Nablus.
Over 100 Palestinian civilians sustained various injuries after the Israeli occupation used rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas in Burqa, Nablus, during confrontations between Palestinians and the IOF.
According to medical sources, the confrontations took place shortly after hundreds of IOF-protected Israeli settlers attempted to storm the village.
The Director of Emergency Unit in the Palestinian Red Crescent, Ahmad Jibril, reported that 33 civilians, including a journalist, sustained injuries after the IOF shot them with rubber-coated steel bullets. He also said 67 others were asphyxiated after inhaling tear gas, and one of them sustained burns.
The medical staff treated a girl who had a nervous breakdown after the Israeli settlers stormed her family home, Jibril noted.
He also highlighted that the Israeli occupation forces used a stun grenade against a Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance, and used tear gas against another ambulance.
Social media users shared photos showing a home vandalized by the Israeli settlers in the same village.
The Israeli occupation forces had closed off entry to the village via earth mounds yesterday to give thousands of Israelis access to the nearby “Homesh” settlement, which is a pre-2005 Israeli settlement ultra-Orthodox settler groups are urging the Israeli occupation government to allow them to “return” to.
“Israel” has been escalating its oppressive measures against Palestinians in Nablus as several Palestinians were asphyxiated a few days ago during confrontations with the Israeli occupation.
Two Palestinian children sustained injuries after a suspicious object exploded in Jabal Sbeih in the town of Beita, Nablus.
Related News
- Clashes Erupt between Palestinian Youths and Zionist Occupation Forces in Nablus
- Israeli occupation continues violations, arrests in occupied West Bank
- Biden Ignoring Phone Call Request by Bennett: Report
- Palestinians Welcome Victory of Chile’s Boric, Who Called Israel ‘Murderous State’
- Hamas: All Choices in Response to Israeli Attacks on Table of Palestinian Resistance
- Another Palestinian Youth Martyred by ‘Israeli’ Fire in West Bank
Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine | Tagged: IOF, Nablus, Occupation Terrorism, Occupied W Bank, Popular Resistance, Settlers Attacks |
Leave a Reply