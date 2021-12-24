Some 100 injuries following Israeli violations in Nablus

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

23 Dec 2021

The Palestinian Red Crescent in Nablus reports over a hundred injuries as a result of confrontations with the Israeli occupation in Burqa, Nablus.

The Israeli occupation forces used a stun grenade against a Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance

Over 100 Palestinian civilians sustained various injuries after the Israeli occupation used rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas in Burqa, Nablus, during confrontations between Palestinians and the IOF.

According to medical sources, the confrontations took place shortly after hundreds of IOF-protected Israeli settlers attempted to storm the village.

The Director of Emergency Unit in the Palestinian Red Crescent, Ahmad Jibril, reported that 33 civilians, including a journalist, sustained injuries after the IOF shot them with rubber-coated steel bullets. He also said 67 others were asphyxiated after inhaling tear gas, and one of them sustained burns.

The medical staff treated a girl who had a nervous breakdown after the Israeli settlers stormed her family home, Jibril noted.

He also highlighted that the Israeli occupation forces used a stun grenade against a Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance, and used tear gas against another ambulance.

Social media users shared photos showing a home vandalized by the Israeli settlers in the same village.

صور تعرض منزل المواطن عرفات صلاح من بلدة برقة شمال نابلس لهجوم من قبل المستوطنين



ارهاب وحقد اسود pic.twitter.com/5LFccM5geU — Rafat Darawsheh 🇵🇸 𓂆 (@rafatdarawsheh) December 23, 2021

The Israeli occupation forces had closed off entry to the village via earth mounds yesterday to give thousands of Israelis access to the nearby “Homesh” settlement, which is a pre-2005 Israeli settlement ultra-Orthodox settler groups are urging the Israeli occupation government to allow them to “return” to.

“Israel” has been escalating its oppressive measures against Palestinians in Nablus as several Palestinians were asphyxiated a few days ago during confrontations with the Israeli occupation.

Two Palestinian children sustained injuries after a suspicious object exploded in Jabal Sbeih in the town of Beita, Nablus.

