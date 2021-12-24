Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (December 16 – 22, 2021) ￼

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

DEC 23, 2021

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse, and arrests against civilians. The Israeli occupation released new guidelines for its soldiers “loosening restrictions” on shooting against Palestinians who throw stones on IOF, according to Kan 11, despite the fact that IOF actual shooting policy reflects unjustifiably loose shooting standards against Palestinians. As per the new guidelines, the occupation allows its soldiers to shoot at Palestinians who throw rocks and Molotov cocktails even after they -Palestinians- stop their action and leave the area.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip is in its 15th year under closure, as Israel exercise the worst known collective punishment in human history, exacerbating the humanitarian hardships across the territory.

IOF shooting and violation of right to life and bodily integrity:

During the reporting period, IOF killed 2 Palestinians following the new loose shooting standards guidelines issued for Israeli soldiers. On 21 December 2021, IOF killed Abdulazizi Hikmat Mousa (22) after opening fire on him while inside his vehicle; killing him and setting his car on fire. Mousa’s body was burnt black. IOF alleged he attempted a runover attack near a checkpoint at the entrance of Yabad, southwestern Jenin.

On 22 December 2021, Mohammed Issa Abbas (26) died a short while after IOF shot him in the back, after attacking the vehicle he was in, which was parked at Amari refugee camp’s roundabout in al-Bireh. IOF claimed that the vehicle was involved in a shooting on “Psagot“ settlement, which is hundreds of meters from the crime scene.

IOF attacks rendered 12 Palestinians wounded, including 4 children and a journalist, in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 4 wounded, including 2 children, in IOF attacks on 2 peaceful protests in Kafr Qaddum; a photojournalist was wounded in Jerusalem; a child in Hebron, a Palestinian male in Bethlehem, and another near the Annexation Wall in Jenin. Two others, including 1 children, were wounded in IOF attack on Ramallah.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF opened fire 7 times on agricultural lands in eastern Gaza Strip.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians:

IOF carried out 128 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 72 Palestinians were arrested, including 13 children and a woman.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF arrested 2 Palestinians attempting to cross the border area in northern Gaza. IOF also conducted a limited incursion into eastern Khan Younis.

Demolitions:

PCHR documented 3 incidents:

Settler-attacks:

PCHR documented 12 settler-attacks:

Collective punishment policy:

As part of the collective punishment policy adopted by the Israeli forces against the families of Palestinians accused of carrying out attacks against Israeli soldiers or/and settlers, IOF delivered demolition notices to the families of 3 Palestinian prisoners, including 2 siblings, against their homes in Jenin. IOF took measures of both houses in prelude to the demolition.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Israeli occupation authorities continued its collective punishment measures against the Gaza Strip as the 15-year Israeli closure imposed on the territory deepened the population’s humanitarian and living crises, as unemployment has skyrocketed at 45%, i.e. 217,000 able workers are unemployed, 63% of whom are youth.

More than half of the Gaza Strip population suffer in poverty, as the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics data shows that 53% of the Gaza Strip population is poor; meanwhile, more than 62.2% is classified as food insecure, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Additionally, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the 2000 Second Intifada -still closed to this date- and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest, especially at al-Karama border crossing, alongside the Palestinian-Jordanian border.

I. Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

At approximately 07:00 on Friday, 17 December 2021, IOF stationed along the border fence opened fire at the agricultural lands in eastern Khuza’ah, east of Khan Younis. No casualties were reported.Around an hour later, IOF stationed along the border fence opened fire the agricultural lands in eastern Qararah, east of Khan Younis. No casualties were reported.At approximately 09:30, IOF stationed along the border fence opened fire at the nearby agricultural lands, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. No casualties were reported.At approximately 12:30, IOF stationed at the northern entrance established on Kafr Qaddoum village lands, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a protest, where tens of persons participated. IOF chased the protesters who gathered in the area, and clashes broke out. IOF fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, a 16-year-old child was wounded with a rubber bullet in the shoulder while a 25-year-old man was wounded with a rubber bullet in the foot.Around the same time, IOF suppressed a sit-in in solidarity with Salem Family, who is threatened with evacuation from their house in western Sheikh Jarrah, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF pushed and beat the family members and the activists in solidarity who were in the house yard. They also heavily fired sound bombs in the place to disperse them and prevent the sit-in.

At approximately 14:00, a number of Palestinian young men gathered in central Hebron, where IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to close al-Shuhadaa’ Street. The young men set tires on fire and threw stones at the checkpoint while IOF deployed in front of the checkpoint and randomly fired sound bombs and teargas canisters. As a result, many suffocated due to teargas inhalation. The clashes continued until 18:00 while no arrests were reported.At approximately 12:30 on Saturday, 18 December 2021, IOF stationed at the northern entrance established on Kafr Qaddoum village lands, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a protest, where tens of persons participated. IOF chased the protesters who gathered in the area, and clashes broke out. IOF fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, a 17-year-old child was wounded with a rubber bullet in the head while a 25-year-old man was wounded with a rubber bullet in the chest.At approximately 08:35 on Sunday, 19 December 2021, IOF stationed along the border fence with Israel, east of al-Shokah village in eastern Rafah, opened fire at the agricultural lands, but no casualties were reported.At approximately 09:30, a number of students and youngsters gathered in Ras al-‘Aroud area in Wad Khneis Valley, east of Sa’ir village, northern Hebron, next to the Bypass Road, and threw stones at IOF there. IOF chased the youngsters into the house and fired rubber-coated metal bullets at them. As a result, Saber Redwan Mousa Jaradat (12) was wounded to the right leg. IOF arrested him and took him to a military vehicle. They also arrested 5 other children namely ‘Abdel Hay Yosri Jaradat (10), Jamal Shaher Jaradat (11), Mohammed ‘Arafat Jaradat (11), Yousif Darwish Jaradat (11) and Zaher Mohammed Jaradat (12), who were all released later.At approximately 14:30, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Strip, fired teargas canisters near the landfill, east of Deir al-Balah. No casualties were reported.At approximately 02:00 on Monday, 20 December 2021, IOF arrested Mohammed Ziad Bajes Shamasnah (24) after raiding and searched his house during their incursion into Qotna village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem. During the incursion, tens of young men gathered near Shamasnah house and threw stones and empty bottles at IOF and their vehicles. IOF immediately and heavily fired rubber bullets and teargas canisters in the place. As a result, Ziad Bajes Shamasnah (52), the father of the arrestee, was wounded with a rubber bullet in his foot while Rami Hasan al-Faqih (27) was wounded with a rubber bullet in his head.Around the same time, IOF arrested Ahmed Maamoun Budeir (30) and Saloum Yousif al-Debes (24) after raiding and searching their house during their incursion into ‘Ayda refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. Meanwhile, dozens of young men gathered in the camp alleys and threw stones and empty bottles at IOF’s vehicles while IOF heavily fired rubber bullets and teargas canisters. As a result, ‘Obadah Mohammed Qneis (19) was hit with a rubber bullet in the head and taken to al-Hussein Hospital in Beit Jala to receive treatment. It should be noted that Qneis was a former prisoner in the Israeli jails and was released only 2 weeks ago after spending a year in prison.At approximately 05:00, IOF stationed near the annexation wall near ‘Anin village, western Jenin, opened fire at Khetab Waddah ‘Abdel Rahman Shawahnah (22) from Silat al-Harithiya village, west of Jenin, and severely beat him. As a result, he sustained shrapnel wounds in the hand and left thigh and was taken by a Palestinian ambulance to Dr. Khalil Soliman Hospital for treatment.In the afternoon, IOF moved into Al-Mazra’a al-Gharbiya in northern Ramallah. A number of young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli vehicles in the village. Meanwhile, IOF fired rubber bullets and teargas canisters at the protesters and clashes broke out. As a result, a 17-year-ild child was wounded with a rubber bullet in the right hand while a 19-year-old man was hit with a bullet in the back. Both were taken to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah for treatment.On Tuesday afternoon, 21 December 2021, IOF killed a Palestinian after opening fire at a car he was driving. As a result, the car was set on fire and he was pulled out from the car as a charred body, claiming he attempted to run over Israeli soldiers at Mevo Dotan checkpoint at the northeastern entrance to Yabad village, southwest of Jenin.

According to information obtained by PCHR fieldworker, at approximately 20:10, IOF stationed at Mavi Dotan checkpoint at the northeastern entrance to Yabad village opened fire at a Palestinian car speeding on Ya’bud-Bart’ah Street and veered off the route towards the watchtower established at the checkpoint at the main entrance, where an IOF SUV stationed.

At approximately 08:00 on Wednesday, 22 December 2021, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of al-Maghazi in central Gaza Strip, fired teargas canisters at the shepherds in the nearby lands. No casualties were reported.At approximately 11:50, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of al-Qararah, eastern Khan Younis, opened fire at the agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.On Wednesday, 22 December 2021, IOF killed a Palestinian after opening fire at a car he was driving at al-Am’ari refugee camp, south of al-Bireh. IOF claimed that a car passing by “Psagot” settlement opened fire at the settlement in Ramallah and IOF shot back and killed the shooter in the car. PCHR’s investigations emphasize that “Psagot” settlement is hundreds of meters away from the area where the car was targeted and there were no eyewitnesses to ascertain or refute the Israeli claims that the car driver opened fire at the settlement.

II. Incursions and arrests

At approximately 00:15, IOF arrested Mohammed Zaher Qat (28), after raiding and searching his house in Madama village, southeast of Nablus.At approximately 01:30, IOF arrested Basel Husam Farrah (21), after raiding and searching his house in Hebron.At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Yazan Ibrahim Deiriyah (20), and handed Tareq Ali al-Sabbah (49), and his son, Hamada (23), summonses to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Gush Etzion” settlement, after raiding and searching their houses in Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem.At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested ‘Asem Taleb Hamadna (30), after raiding and searching his house in Asira al-Shamaliya village, north of Nablus.At approximately 04:00, IOF arrested ‘Azmi ‘Azzam Dweik (20), after raiding and searching his house in Yatta, south of Hebron governorate.At approximately 20:30, IOF arrested Mohammed Abdul Qader Sbeih (22), after raiding and searching his house in Hizma, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem.At approximately 22:00, IOF arrested Bahjat Awad Jaber while present near Hizma village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem.IOF carried out (2) incursions in Haje and Azzun villages, east of Qalqilya. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 09:30, IOF arrested Mahmoud Ahmed Hamameda (50), and his son, Mo’ath (20), from Masafer Yatta village, south of Hebron governorate. They referred to a police center in “Kiryat ‘Arba’” settlement, east of Hebron, to check on their complaint against Israeli settlers and for confiscating their agricultural tractor by Israeli Administration, while working in their land in Tuba. Later, IOF released them.At approximately 13:00, IOF arrested Fo’ad Zakariya Mousa (38), while trying to rescue his son, Karam (12), from the Israeli soldiers while arresting him in al-Balu’ area in al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem.At approximately 17:30, IOF prevented holding a business dinner organized by Bank of Jerusalem in the Ambassador Hotel, on Nablus street in al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext that its sponsored by the Palestinian National Authority (PNA).

At approximately 21:15, IOF stationed inside the border fence, north of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, arrested Abdullah Hamdan al-Manay’a (23), from Beit Lahia, and Jehad Jarad Abu Jarad (20), from Jabalia, after sneaking through the border fence. IOF claimed that they possessed 3 homemade bombs and a knife, and they referred to investigation.At approximately 23:00, IOF arrested Saleh As’ad Faraj (26), and his brother, Saleh (24), after raiding and searching their houses in Aida refugee camp, west of Bethlehem.IOF carried out (4) incursions in Qalqilya, Azzun, east of Qalqilya; Shuyukh and Sa’ir villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Khaled Eisa al-Sleiby (21), and Jehad Mahmoud al-’Allami (19), after raiding and searching their houses in Beit Ummar, north of Hebron.At approximately 01:20, IOF arrested Amjad Saleem al-Rajabi (24), after raiding and searching his house in Hebron.At approximately 02:30, IOF arrested Sa’ed Mahmoud Iriqat (27), and Basel Ali Rabea’ (24), after raiding and searching their houses in Abu Dis, east of the occupied East Jerusalem.At approximately 02:40, IOF arrested Ibrahim Mohye Qasem (30), after raiding and searching his house in Dura al-Qar’ village, north of Ramallah.At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested Tawfiq Abed Abu Arqoub (28), who is a former prisoner, after raiding and searching his house in Birzeit, north of Ramallah.At approximately 04:00, IOF arrested Osama Ghazi al-Na’san (28), after raiding and searching his house in al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah governorate.At approximately 08:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved dozens of meters to the east of al-Fukhkhari village, east of Khan Yunis. They leveled and combed lands, for several hours, before they deployed again inside the border fence.At approximately 11:00, IOF arrested (4) siblings after raiding and searching a house belonging to al-Najjar family in al-Dhahiriya village, south of Hebron. The arrestees are: Mohammed ‘Ahed al-’Aqabi (33), and his brothers, Ahmed (29), Waseem (35), and Mo’taz (32).At approximately 17:00, IOF raided and searched Ameer Hazem al-Sayyad’s (19) house in al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in Moscovia Detention Center.At approximately 22:00, IOF raided and searched Rasheed Rasmi al-Roshoq’s (21) house in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in Moscovia Detention Center.

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Ahmed Omar al-’Ajlouni (17) and Omar Ibrahim al-Roshoq (17), after raiding and searching their houses in Bab Huta neighborhood, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods.At approximately 02:40, IOF arrested Abdul Rahman Mahmoud al-Tawil (20), and confiscated his motorcycle, after raiding and searching his house in Sateh Marhaba neighborhood in al-Bireh, north of Ramallah governorate.At approximately 07:20, IOF arrested Samaher Atiya Zubaidat (40), after raiding and searching her house in al-Zubaidat village, north of Jericho governorate.At approximately 09:30, IOF arrested (3) children, under the pretext that they raised the Palestinian flag while present in the Aqsa Mosque yard, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. The arrestees are: Ameer al-Bazlamit (13), Ameer al-Salayma (13), and Hamza al-Ja’bari (12).At approximately 10:30, IOF arrested Fadi Ali Alian (34), the Aqsa Mosque guard, while on duty near Bab Huta, one of the Aqsa Mosque’s gates, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. It should be noted that a big number of IOF raided and accurately searched Alian’s house, in al-Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem, after arresting him.At approximately 11:00, IOF arrested Na’im Mo’amar Abu al-Hawa (18), after raiding and searching his house in al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.At approximately 14:00, IOF arrested 2 civilians after raiding and searching their houses in Hizma village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. The arrestees are: Mohammed Bassam al-Khateeb (20), and Yousef Basem Sbeih (23).IOF carried out (4) incursions in Nablus and Burqa, northwest of Nablus governorate; Silat al-Harithiya and Silat al-Dhahr villages in Jenin governorate. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested (3) civilians after raiding and searching their houses in Hizma village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. The arrestees are: Eisa Owda al-Khateeb (51), Qusai Hamed al-Khateeb (19), and Saleh Omar al-Khateeb (21).At approximately 01:30, IOF arrested Ward Mohammed Abdu (29), after raiding and searching his house in Kafr Ni’ma village, west of Ramallah.Around the same time, IOF arrested Mo’ayad Fares Samhan (26), after raiding and searching his house in Ras Karkar village, west of Ramallah.At approximately 01:40, IOF arrested (5) civilians, including a father and his 2 sons, after raiding and searching their houses in Yatta village, in Hebron governorate. The arrestees are: Yaser Ibrahim al-Jundi (43), his sons, Yazan (20) and Yazeed (18), Oday Obada al-Shawahin (36), and Ayoub Hussain Shreiteh (38).At approximately 02:20, IOF arrested (3) civilians after raiding and searching their houses in Sa’ir village, north of Hebron. The arrestees are: Nazzal Adnan al-Jabarin (25), Firas Tayseer al-Motawar (29), and Eisa Ali Jaradat (25).Around the same time, IOF arrested a Palestinian civilians and a child after raiding and searching their houses in Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron. The arrestees are: Yousef Mohammed Ikhlayil (21), and Jamil Abed Abu Ayyash (15).At approximately 02:30, IOF arrested Sa’eed Eisa ‘Assi (27), after raiding and searching his house in Beit Liqya village, southwest of Ramallah governorate.At approximately 03:30, IOF arrested Atallah Zeidan Za’loul (20), after raiding and searching his house in Husan village, west of Bethlehem.IOF carried out (3) incursions in al-Shuyukh, Um Riesha and Surif villages in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the occupied West Banka. Land razing, demolitions, and notices

At approximately 10:00 on Monday, 20 December 2021, Salhiyia family received a notice for the 2nd time in order to evacuate their two houses and a plot of land in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, under the pretext of being a public utility.

At approximately 10:00 on Tuesday, 21 December 2021, Israeli military vehicles demolished ‘Atif Jamil Najajrah’s house in Wad Abu Kir area in Nahalin village, west of Bethlehem, under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C. Najajrah said that his 2-storey under-construction house was built in an area of 80 square meters, and his wife and his 5 children are living on the first floor. He clarified that his house built in Area “C” cost more than 150,000 NIS and he obtained all documents and submitted them to the Israeli Court. He added that a week ago, he received a demolition notice and in the morning, he was shocked by a large number of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles demolishing his house. He pointed out that IOF fired rubber bullets and teargas canisters around the house in order to disperse the villagers who gathered in the area.

On the same day morning, Mohammed Ja’abees implemented the Israeli Municipality’s decision and self-demolished his house in Jabel Mukaber village, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Ja’abees said that his house was built 20 years ago, and he lives in it along with his father. Before ten years ago, he lives in the house along with his wife and their 4 children. He clarified that the Israeli Municipality pursued him after he renovated his house and imposed many fines on him during the past years estimated at 20,000 NIS. Ja’abees pointed out that he was forced to self-demolish his 60-square-meter house, fearing for paying fines to the municipality as a demolition fees.

b. Setters’ Attacks against Palestinian Civilians and their Property

On At approximately 20:30 on Thursday, 16 December 2021, following the murder of an Israeli settler and the injury of 2 others during shooting attack against a vehicle carrying settlers on Jenin- Nablus Street, near the entrance to “Homesh” settlement, which has been evacuated since 2005, a group of settlers gathered on Streets and at intersections of Huwara and Madama villages and on a road leading to “Yitzhar” They rioted and threw stones at Palestinians’ vehicles, breaking the windows of one of them.At approximately 21:00 on Thursday, 16 December 2021, a group of settlers arrived at the main street (55) that connects between Qalqilya and Nablus, and threw stones at Palestinian civilians, but no casualties were reported.At approximately 22:50, a group of settlers arrived at Al-Funduq village, east of Qalqilya city, and threw stones at Palestinian civilians, but no casualties were reported.At approximately 00:00 on Friday, 17 December 2021, a group of settlers backed by IOF moved into the west of Burqa village, northwest of Nablus, and threw stones at Palestinians’ houses. They also set Nizar Saif’s barrack on fire before confronting them by the villagers. The Israeli attacks continued for 2 consecutive days, during which, they conducted riots and threw stones against Palestinians’ houses.At approximately 03:30, a group of settlers assaulted Wael Mohammed Ahmed Moqbel (62)’s house near Qaryut village’s council in southern the village, southeast of Nablus. They pepper-sprayed him, pulled him and severely beat him. As a result, Wael fainted and wan then taken to Rafidia Hospital for treatment. It was found later that the four ribs in the left side of his chest were fractured and in the left side of his jaw, as well as swelling in the right eye. The settlers raided Wael’s house, damaged its contents, pepper-sprayed his wife face namely Samiha Moqbel (52), broke the windows of his vehicle, punctured the tires of 2 tractors, and broke the front of one of them.

Wael Mohammed Ahmed Moqbel said to PCHR’s fieldwork that;

“at approximately 03:30 on Friday, while my wife Samiha and I were sleeping in our house located in southern Qaryut village, near the village’s council, southeast of Nablus, my wife woke me up and told me that there is someone knocking on our house door. I immediately headed towards the door and found that its small widow is broken. I looked out of the window and found two persons standing behind the door; one in military clothes and the other wearing a white sweater. The officer was beating the other person and saying, “we are Israeli occupation forces, open the door.” At first glance, I thought that a person wearing white sweater is my son, so I opened the door. Afterwards, the officer pulled me out from my neck, and the person accompanied by was a settler. A number of settlers entered the house and damaged its contents, while other settlers severely beat me until I fainted. I did not wake up until the arrival of the villages, am ambulance and some paramedics. They then took me via the ambulance to Rafidia Hospital and my wife accompanied me. I was admitted to emergency department and I underwent to x-ray, which showed that I sustained fractures in my ribs in the left side of the chest and in the left side of my jaw, as well as swelling in the right eye and bruises over all my body. After that, I was admitted to the orthopedic department to complete the treatment. Later, I knew that the settlers broke my vehicle’s windows and punctured its tires with sharp tools. They also punctured the tires of two tractors and damage the front of one of them. Additionally, they damaged my house contents and pepper-sprayed my wife face. My wife entered our room and closed the door fearing for the settlers.”

At approximately 13:00, a group of settlers gathered at Burqa village’s intersection, northwest of Nablus, threw stones at Mohammed Zuhair ‘Aqel (26)’s vehicle, from Sebastia village, and broke its windshield and the window in the right side. Mohammed managed to flee towards Sebastia village.

Mohammed said to PCHR’s fieldworker that;

“at approximately 13:00 on Friday, my friend Hazem Hasan Mohammed Bahlas (38) and I headed to Bizzariya via my vehicle. When we arrived at the western entrance to Burqa village, we found Israeli settlers, under IOF’s protection, attacked Palestinians’ vehicles passing on the street. I immediately attempted to return back to the village, noting that we were 100 meters away from them, but unfortunately the settlers managed to catch us up and broke my vehicle’s windshield as well as the window in the left side. Also, the vehicle’s structure sustained damage.”

At approximately 21:00 on Friday, 17 December 2021, a group of settlers beat Raied al-Sayed Ahmed Abu ‘Asab with a sharp tool and pepper-sprayed him while returning to his house in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. As a result, he sustained wounds in his face, nose, and eyes. Abu ‘Asab said that while he was returning from my workplace in al-Qashlah area in West Jerusalem via Bab al-Khalil road and heading to my house in the Old City, he found 7 settlers in their forties. They cursed him, pepper-sprayed him and one of them beat him up with a sharp tool. Abu ‘Asab clarified that the blood rushed to his face and then he fainted. After that, he woke up and found himself at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in West Jerusalem, where he had a 2-stitch wound to the forehead. Also, he sustained wounds in his eye and nose. Abu ‘Asab added that he suffered from pain in his head, which require following up at the hospital, and he fears that the settlers’ assault and beating on the head will cause a permanent problem on his nerves.At approximately 11:00 on Saturday, 18 December 2021, an Israeli settler assaulted and severely beat Sa’diyia Salem Farajallah (65), from Hebron’s Old City, at her head while passing near a military checkpoint established near al-Za’tari building, which is under settlers’ control years ago. As a result, she fainted and fell to the ground. After that, an Israeli force arrived at the area and arrested Sa’diyia, taking her to an investigation center in “Kiryat Arba “settlement, as the settler claimed that she had carried a knife.At approximately 21:00, a group of settlers gathered near Bruqin village, west of Salfit, and threw stones at Palestinians’ vehicles passing in the area, but no casualties were reported.At approximately 00:10 on Sunday, 19 December 2021, a group of settlers moved into Ramin village, south of Tulkarm, and assaulted Mofleh ‘Awad Saleh Hamad (52)’s house, breaking windows, and doors.

Mofleh said to PCHR’s fieldworker that;

“while I was sleeping, my daughter crawled to my room and woke me up. She was afraid. I went to see what happened. I found her room’s window was broken and the glass scattering on her bed. I saw a group of settlers outside. They were throwing stones at our house, noting that my daughter was sleeping below the window. I topped the house roof to see what is happening. I saw 3 vehicles carrying settlers who ‘were smashing the windows, so I threw stones at them. They then fled.”

At approximately 01:30, a group of settlers drove a vehicle with an Israeli registration plate and moved into Bruqin village’s intersection, southeast of Nablus. The settlers threw stones at Najeh Ahmed Hamad ‘Odah’s house, which is located near the village’s entrance. Najeh is from Huwara village. The settlers broke the glass of two vehicles parked in the house yard and then fled.At approximately 02:00 on Monday, 20 December 2021, a group of settlers attacked Naser Darwish Baker Barham (53)’s house in Kafr Qaddum village, north of Qalqilya, and broke his house widows as well as his vehicle’s windows. Also, they broke the windows of his neighbor’s house and vehicle namely Maher Jum’a.At approximately 12:00 on Monday, 20 December 2021, Israeli settlers, under IOF’s protection, brought many caravans loaded onto large trucks, into “Homash” settlement, which has been evacuated since 2005 and established on Burqa village lands, northwest of Nablus, in order to seize it.

See the full report in English here.

See the full report in Arabic here.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Checkpoints, Home demolition, IOF, Occupation Terrorism, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian Children, Palestinian detainees, Settlers Attacks, Siege on Gaza |