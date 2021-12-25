Saree: Yemeni Ballistic Missiles Hit Sensitive Targets in Saudi Jizan, Painful Ops Coming

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Dec 25 2021

By Al-Ahed News

Yemeni armed forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced that “The Yemeni missile forces managed to demolish very important and sensitive sites in Saudi Jizan with three ballistic missiles of high accuracy and advanced technology.”

According to Saree, “The missiles hit its targets.”

Saree stressed that this targeting comes within the framework of the legitimate response to the crimes and escalation of the Saudi-American aggression and its siege on Yemen.

The Yemeni official promised “The Saudi regime with painful operations as long as it persists and continues in its brutal aggression and crimes.”

