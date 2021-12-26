Posted on by fada1

Dangerous NATO Al Qaeda Terrorist Group Captured by Syrian Security

ARABI SOURI

Al Qaeda terrorist group that carried out some of the most heinous and dangerous attacks in the Syrian capital Damascus including the October bus explosion that killed 14 people were captured by the Syrian security and gave their confessions in detail.

On October 20, 2021, a twin explosion shook the downtown area of Damascus, 14 passengers on a bus were killed, 3 others were severely injured, most of the victims are civilian engineers contracted by the Housing Establishment of the Ministry of Defense, they were heading to work.

We’ve managed to translate the confessions and add the subtitles to the video:

This was the deadliest among a series of terrorist attacks that targeted civilians and military personnel in the Syrian capital and its countryside, these attacks came just as the people of Damascus were starting to gather their lives back after very deadly years and extreme suffering that included car bombs and explosions of suicide bombers that killed hundreds of innocent people, mortars, rockets, and artillery shelling of the city, even the cutting of drinking water for over 8 million people for 40 days.

Law enforcement agencies in Damascus were intensifying their efforts to put an end to this horror wave, the challenge is huge especially since the Syrian people and their armed forces are still engaged in combating the NATO-sponsored terrorist groups that received enormous funding from some of the world’s superpowers and super-rich countries, in addition to separatist terrorist groups in the northeast of the country, and the Zionist regime aka Israel taking advantage of the situation in Syria to carry out its war crimes against Syria.

The efforts of the Syrian security were successful, a group of terrorists was arrested, their dens were discovered, and their handlers are known. The Syrian state TV channel aired the confession of a group of terrorists that also included a prostitute who was luring her targets into indecency acts on social media and in person, filming them and later blackmailing the victims.

We highly appreciate the efforts of the Syrian security who managed to capture this terrorist group, we also hope the Syrian armed forces will finally liberate the province of Idlib, and parts of the northern Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir Ezzor, and Hassakah, sending the NATO oil thieves and terrorist protectors back to their homes and also expelling the tens of thousands of Al Qaeda, ISIS, and whatever name of terrorists with their families to the countries that sponsor them, let the people of those countries reap what they sow with their tax money paid to sponsor these terrorists in Syria.

