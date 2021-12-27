Saudi-led coalition claims Hezbollah provides technical support for Yemen’s Ansarallah

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Despite the claims made by the Saudi-led coalition, many are questioning aspects of the alleged ‘evidence’ provided by the coalition

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2017 file photo, the remains of an Iranian Qasef-1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, used as a one-way attack to dive on targets and then detonating its warhead, which was fired by Yemen into Saudi Arabia, according to then-U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, is seen during a press briefing at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington. Saudi Arabia said drones attacked one of its oil pipelines as other assaults targeted energy infrastructure elsewhere in the kingdom on Tuesday, May, 14, 2019, shortly after Yemen’s rebels claimed a coordinated drone attack on the Sunni power. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

December 27 2021

ByNews Desk-

On 26 December, the Saudi-led coalition released footage that purportedly serves as evidence of Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah aiding Yemen’s Ansarallah movement in their fight against aggressions inflicted by Saudi Arabia on Yemen.

According to coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki, the unverified video allegedly shows “the headquarters of Iranian and Hezbollah experts at [Sanaa] airport,” where, he claims, “Hezbollah is training [Ansarallah fighters] to booby-trap and use drones.

#عاجل⁩

⁧#التحالف⁩: يعرض لقطات فيديو تؤكد تورط حزب الله اللبناني الإرهابي باليمن واستخدام مطار صنعاء لاستهداف المملكة.#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/ObXtchfrhw — واس العام (@SPAregions) December 26, 2021

#عاجل⁩

⁧#التحالف⁩ يعرض لقطات فيديو تؤكد تورط حزب الله اللبناني الإرهابي باليمن واستخدام مطار صنعاء لاستهداف المملكة.#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/fMXboVqYTE — واس العام (@SPAregions) December 26, 2021

However, soon after the footage was released, many across social media platforms began raising concerns about its validity, specifically citing the questionable accent of the alleged Hezbollah leader, which is unlike that of a Lebanese person.

Others have highlighted that the video is actually playing a voiceover over the original audio, and questions are also being raised about the reasons why secret Hezbollah operatives would be using a laptop emblazoned with their organization’s flag.

The accusations lobbied by coalition leaders against Hezbollah comes as the Yemeni Armed Forces have recently improved their drone and ballistic missile capabilities.

Earlier this month, ballistics missiles launched by the Yemeni Armed Forces reached as far as the kingdom’s capital Riyadh and other major cities, including Jeddah.

In retaliation, the Saudi-led coalition has been launching nightly airstrikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa, often targeting residential neighborhoods and leaving behind several civilian casualties.

On 22 December, the coalition airstrikes caused severe damage to Sanaa’s airport, which put a stop to the delivery of UN relief supplies to the war-torn nation.

But despite the ongoing attacks by the kingdom’s superior air force, the Yemeni army and allied Popular Committees have been making significant advances against the coalition troops.

On 26 December, the Yemeni army spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced the liberation of Al-Jawf province, which sits on Yemen’s northern border with the kingdom.

Meanwhile, in central Marib province, coalition troops have been on the retreat as Ansarallah fighters are currently holding position just outside the capital of the province.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Yemen | Tagged: al-Jawf Province, Ansarullah, n Turki al-Malki, Saudi Aggression, Saudi Zionist entity, Saudi-led war on Yemen, Yemeni Army and Popular Committees |