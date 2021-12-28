Bennett: Iran surrounded “Israel” for 30 years with a ‘ring of rockets’

Posted on by fada1

Source: Israeli media

By Al Mayadeen net

The Israeli Prime Minister has claimed that nuclear agreements with Iran won’t be opposed but a firmer position is required.

Bennett: “Israel” won’t be a side in an agreement and will keep its right to act on its own

After the Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli aggression in the vicinity of Latakia Port, west Syria, at dawn today, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that for 30 years, “Iran surrounded Israel with a kind of ring of rockets,” claiming that in the past decade, it has armed Hezbollah with over 100,000 rockets.

The PM added that “Israel needs to roll this business back.”

“Israel” won’t be a side in an agreement

Regarding the Iranian nuclear talks in Vienna, Bennett told Army Radio that “Israel won’t be a side in an agreement and will always keep its right to act and defend itself on its own.”

Regarding the news that the White House has not yet responded to Bennett’s request for a phone call regarding the nuclear talks, Bennett revealed that the “Americans answer us, without a problem,” claiming that this was fake news.

He added that “when there are gaps in the interests or stances, I express them and act to promote Israel’s interests. We don’t just say no… we don’t just want a fight; we want to act so that we get results. If it can be done pleasantly, then we will do it, and if there is tension, so be it.”

Bennett added that he prioritizes the so-called ‘national security’ of “Israel”, urging superpowers to take a more assertive position regarding Iran.

US officials: Chance of talks bearing fruit are low

US officials spoke with Israeli officials and revealed that the chances of the Vienna Talks yielding success are low. Despite this, Israeli circles recently warned that the willingness to return to an additional round of talks by the US indicates they are willing to waive sanctions, which, according to the Israelis, does not succeed in thwarting Iran’s nuclear process.

US sources, however, have clarified in recent weeks that if the US was ready to sign a partial agreement with Iran and lift sanctions, it would have done so in the previous rounds.

