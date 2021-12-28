China Urges More Consensus Building in Vienna Talks

Posted on by martyrashrakat

December 28, 2021

Wang Qun, Chinese Envoy to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna.

A senior Chinese diplomat called for expanding consensus, “properly handling” differences and jointly promoting breakthroughs during the ongoing round of the Vienna talks.

“On the Iran nuclear issue and related nuclear non-proliferation issues, ‘pragmatism’ and double standards should not be adopted in pursuit of selfish interests,” said Wang Qun, the Chinese envoy to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna, according to the Chinese CGTN TV.

“Sanctions should also not be used for threatening casually and new sanctions should not be introduced against Iran during the negotiations,” Wang said, as quoted by Mehr news agency.

The Joe Biden administration imposed fresh sanctions on two Iranian government agencies and several officials on December 7 during the previous round of talks.

The eighth round of negotiations during the Christmas and New Year holidays reflected the sense of urgency on all parties to resume negotiations, Wang said.

Since early April, representatives from China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and Iran have held seven rounds of negotiations in the Austrian capital, with the United States involved indirectly.

The parties have forged a new “common text” on nuclear issues and a “common understanding” on lifting sanctions, Wang said, adding that they agreed to keep negotiating thoroughly, with a focus on these key points during the eighth round of talks.

All these consensuses laid a solid foundation for this round of talks, he added, and all parties concerned should focus on them, especially the existing ones, and work hard to expand to new areas while “properly” handling the differences.

“We hope that all parties can take practical measures to jointly safeguard the current momentum and atmosphere of the negotiations and push for an early conclusion of a package solution,” Wang said.

China will continue to firmly support the resumption of negotiations between the United States and Iran on implementing the agreement, participate constructively in the follow-up negotiations, and work with all parties to push for results, said the Chinese envoy.

The US government under Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement in May 2018 and unilaterally re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

Source: Iranian media

December 27, 2021

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani has urged other sides in Vienna talks to guarantee lifting of sanctions and pave the way for verification of the embargo removal.

Bagheri Kani referred to progress made in the previous round of talks in Vienna, Austria, to lift anti-Iran sanctions and revive the 2015 nuclear deal, adding that the Iranian negotiating team is completely serious and ready to continue the Vienna talks.

The eighth round of talks for lifting anti-Iran sanctions kicked off on Monday evening local time, when Iranian top nuclear negotiator and the European Union’s representative in Vienna talks Enrique Mora co-chaired the Joint Commission meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In the meeting, which has been held at Palais Coburg in Vienna, delegations from Iran, the European Union and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) took part and discussed way of continuation of talks.

All negotiating teams pointed to progress made at the seventh round of the Vienna talks, underlining the need for keeping on with intensive negotiations.

The delegations also hinted to the fact that most Iranian proposals have been mentioned in a new joint document for the eighth round of talks.

At the end of Monday’s Joint Commission meeting, the negotiating teams agreed upon carrying on negotiations at different levels and formats.

Source: Iranian Agencies

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: China, Iran | Tagged: JCPOA, Lifting US sanction, P4+1, US Sanctions on Iran, Vienna nuclear talks |