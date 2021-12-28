Yemen: Blast shakes Ataq airport, UAE-backed forces targeted

December 29 2021
By Al Mayadeen
An explosion shook Ataq city, the capital of the Shabwah governorate, hours after the arrival of forces belonging to the Giants Brigades.
Al Mayadeen correspondent reported on Tuesday a violent explosion that took place in the airport of Ataq, the capital of the Shabwah governorate, eastern Yemen.
The correspondent confirmed that the explosion happened hours after the arrival of the UAE-backed Giants Brigades to the airport controlled by the Al-Islah party forces.
Al Mayadeen correspondent confirmed that the airport was bombed with missiles, although, the blast was not confirmed to have caused deaths and injuries to this moment. The spokesperson of the Giants Brigades denied in a tweet any damages on Ataq Airport.
UAE-backed Giants Brigades arrived in Shabwa governorate only 3 days after President Hadi dismissed the governorate, affiliated with the Al-Islah party, Muhammad bin Adyo, and appointed Awad Al-Awlaqi, affiliated with the Transitional Council, to replace him.
