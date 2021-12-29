Israel Bombs Latakia Port for the Second Time This Month – WAR CRIME

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

DECEMBER 28, 2021

ARABI SOURI

Israel bombs Latakia sea port 2nd time in December 2021

Latakia commercial seaport was the target of an Israeli bombing for the 2nd time within this month of December, this time the Israeli aggression was much larger betting on the lack of direct retaliation the last time, and the previous times.

Latakia commercial seaport is one of the main and oldest ports on the Mediterranean, it’s the largest in Syria and it’s the country’s main breathing lung for the Syrian people since the United States of America joined directly on the side of Al Qaeda and ISIS back in 2014 where US forces were deployed on the main routes of trade between Syria and Iraq, where they are also tasked to steal Syrian oil, and in Lebanon by controlling all the security agencies there, and naturally, in Jordan in the south.

A Syrian military spokesperson stated:

At approximately 3:21 in the morning today, the Israeli enemy carried out air aggression with missile bursts from the depth of the Mediterranean, west of Latakia, targeting the container yard in the commercial port in Latakia.

‘The Israeli aggression led to the ignition of fires in the place and the occurrence of great material damage, and work is still going on to put out the fires and check the results of the aggression,’ the military spokesperson concluded.

Local sources confirmed that the scale of this aggression is much larger than the previous one, most of the buildings on the Latakia main Cornishe sustained damage including the Al Nada Hospital, residents in the province of Tartous to the south of Latakia were also shaken by the tremors of the explosions, so did the Russian base in Hmeimim and the Russian service military seaport in Tartous.

Russia, one of the 5 permanent members of the United Nations Security Council is losing its popularity ground in Syria favoring its relations with Israel

Friends in Latakia added that the fire in this aggression has engulfed more containers carrying essential foodstuffs like rice and sugar, and dozens of these containers were destroyed by this attack, a war crime by all definitions. Syria had to import essential food items also because the US forces with the help of their Kurdish separatist SDF terrorists occupy the main food basket region of the country.

This Israeli aggression and provocation come one day after the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Israeli ‘cabinet’ blatant provocation in the Syrian Golan and vowed to liberate the occupied Syrian land by all means.

It’s beyond any doubt that the Israeli officials are getting more anxious to provoke a regional and they hope for a much larger war that would halt any plans to withdraw the US troops which serve as their first defense line, without the US direct support and the sacrifices of thousands of US soldiers killed and tens of thousands others maimed, and the 7 trillion dollars of US taxpayers hard-earned taxes in wars on behalf Israel, the latter would not stand a chance in any confrontation with any of its neighbors which it stole their lands to build settlements for its settlers it imports from Europe, Russia, and elsewhere.

All indications were that the United States of America is withdrawing from the region especially after its regional proxies proved their incapabilities to fight their wars by themselves despite the abundance of weapons, financial aid, and military and economic wars the US waged against the peoples of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Afghanistan, Libya, and everywhere the US spent those 7 trillion dollars on.

The Axis of Resistance, Syria, Hezb Allah in Lebanon, the PMU in Iraq, the Yemeni armed forces and Ansar Allah in Yemen, the IRGC in Iran, and some of the Palestinian factions in Gaza like Jihad and PLFP-GC, this axis is fighting the wars imposed on them strategically, unlike the evil camp spearheaded by the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and other NATO member states who are fighting tactically and in pieces, hence, the overall map is being shaped in favor of the axis that chose strategical gains over tactical ones, and the party that chose tactical gains is imploding from within, each by its own and has lost its wars in the region.

The last attempts to involve the US forces in a new war is the last chance of the Axis of Evil to keep the US cannon fodders and human shields to defend their states, sheikhdoms, and kingdoms, will, or in better terms, can the USA fight a new war where it is poised to lose thousands of its soldiers in the first wave, proven by the Iranian retaliation on the Ain Asad US strategic and heavily fortified base in western Iraq where the US soldiers sat hapless betting their lives on the accuracy of the Iranian incoming missiles which warned them beforehand through the Iraqi government and which only targeted the empty buildings it promised to target? The answer is a big no, the United States has taken its decision, replacing its combat fighters into ‘diplomats’ and ‘advisers’ and reducing its heavy and criminal presence in West Asia and North Africa regions.

The attack in the early hours of this dawn on the Latakia port in Syria will not go without retaliation, it’s an added item on the retaliation list that Syria maintains, fighting and eliminating the tens of thousands of NATO-sponsored terrorist groups in the country was and is its main priority, these types of attacks will not deviate the Syrians from the strategical battleground and will not give the Israelis their lifeline by involving the US troops who should complete their withdrawal from Syria and Iraq within the coming 4 days; this heavily depends on whether there are still officials in the Pentagon and the White House who care for the thousands of US troops sitting ducks in both Syria and Iraq.

The new year, we remind is after 4 days, will bring a lot of changes to the region, Israel does have some interesting seaports to bomb their yards, some of which were recently developed by China, and destroying them in retaliation is very lucrative for the commanders of the Syrian army, the coming 4 days and the first week of 2022 will bare many developments.

If you want us to remain online, please consider a small donation, or see how you can help at no cost.

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/syupdates link will open the Telegram app.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, Israeli Crimes, Syria, War Crimes and Criminals, War on Syria | Tagged: Axis of Resistance, Israeli Aggression, Latakia, Nato Crimes, PMU |