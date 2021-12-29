Vienna Talks on Right Track: Amir-Abdollahian

 December 28, 2021

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Stating that the Vienna talks are on right track, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that reaching an agreement will be possible if the other parties negotiate in good faith.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on the sidelines of the memorial ceremony of the former Iranian envoy to Yemen Hasan Irloo on Tuesday.

“The negotiations are on the right track. The important thing is that we now have a common, unified text that our negotiating team is focused on. The opposing parties also focus on the issues of dispute,” he added. “If the other parties continue the negotiations in good faith, it is possible for all parties to reach a good agreement.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian noted the Iranian diplomatic mission in Yemen is now run by chargé d’affaires, adding that the new ambassador will be introduced soon.

Iran believes that in order to preserve the national unity and territorial integrity of Yemen, a government should be formed with the participation of all Yemeni parties, he added.

He noted that Iran is against disintegrating the regional and Islamic states, adding that Iran will continue following up developing cooperation, lifting the humanitarian blockade, and ending aggression against Yemen.

The foreign minister stressed that the Yemeni crisis will merely have a political solution.

