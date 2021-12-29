Yemen: Blast shakes Ataq airport, UAE-backed forces targeted

Posted on December 29, 2021 by martyrashrakat

December 29 2021

Net Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen

An explosion shook Ataq city, the capital of the Shabwah governorate, hours after the arrival of forces belonging to the Giants Brigades.

The blast was not confirmed to have resulted in deaths and injuries.

Al Mayadeen correspondent reported on Tuesday a violent explosion that took place in the airport of Ataq, the capital of the Shabwah governorate, eastern Yemen.

The correspondent confirmed that the explosion happened hours after the arrival of the UAE-backed Giants Brigades to the airport controlled by the Al-Islah party forces.

Al Mayadeen correspondent confirmed that the airport was bombed with missiles, although, the blast was not confirmed to have caused deaths and injuries to this moment. The spokesperson of the Giants Brigades denied in a tweet any damages on Ataq Airport.

UAE-backed Giants Brigades arrived in Shabwa governorate only 3 days after President Hadi dismissed the governorate, affiliated with the  Al-Islah party, Muhammad bin Adyo, and appointed Awad Al-Awlaqi, affiliated with the Transitional Council, to replace him.

Related Videos

What is the strategic importance of the Yemeni Yutma region?
The coalition of aggression presents fabricated evidence on the role of Hezbollah and the IRGC in Yemen
The resumption of flights .. strangling the American scheme in its cradle
The SAHAT in liberated Yutma directorate… the army’s victories continue
From coming to Sanaa to fleeing from Al-Jawf

Related News

Filed under: UAE, Yemen | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: