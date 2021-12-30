Al-Nakhala: If Abu Hawash loses life, PIJ to deem it assassination

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine warns that if prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash is martyred, the movement will deal with the matter in accordance with its commitment to respond to any assassination.

The Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement (PIJ), Ziyad Al-Nakhala, warned that the movement will consider prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash‘s possible martyrdom an assassination carried out by the Israeli occupation with premeditation.

In a statement, Al-Nakhala stressed that if Abu Hawash is martyred, the PIJ will deal with the matter in accordance with its commitment to respond to any assassination.

Al Mayadeen sources revealed Thursday that there are Egyptian and international efforts pressuring “Israel” to end the arrest of Abu Hawash, noting that the Resistance notified Egyptians about a possible escalation in case Abu Hawash loses his life.

For his part, Moaz Abu Sharkh, the spokesperson for the Palestinian Prisoners Information Office, told Al Mayadeen that Abu Hawash’s life is in grave danger, noting that the prisoner has lost the ability to hear and speak.

Very critical stage

Earlier, the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission warned that the health condition of the hunger-striking prisoner, Hisham Abu Hawash, is deteriorating rapidly and has reached a very critical and dangerous stage.

The media spokesperson for the Commission, Hassan Abd Rabbo, announced that Abu Hawash is still being held at the Ramla Prison Clinic and that his life is in danger due to a shortage in fluid and salt in his body, knowing that his weight went down to 40 kilograms and his internal organs are shutting down.

Who is Abu Hawash

Abu Hawash, 39, from Dura, Al-Khalil, has been detained since October 2020. He is also a former prisoner who spent a total of 8 years in occupation prisons.

The prisoner has previously received two administrative detention orders for a period of 6 months and is currently in an extremely critical health condition.

