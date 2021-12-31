Al-Manar Reveals Truth behind Captagon Shipments in Dubai and Beirut

Posted on by martyrashrakat

December 31, 2021

Al-Manar revealed on Friday truth behind Lebanese sides involved in the captagon smuggling attempts at Beirut and Dubai ports.

Quoting security sources in Beirut, Al-Manar revealed that Lebanese Customs arrested the Lebanese contractor Wael Mosbah Obeid, 31, from the northern town of Dinniyah, who confessed to being responsible for the transaction of the two seized shipments.

The Lebanese authorities arrested four people involved in the smuggling attempts, including three Syrins, the sources added to Al-Manar.

Lebanese authorities on Wednesday, intercepted a shipment of fake oranges which hid nearly nine million of Captagon pills at Beirut Port. The cargo was reportedly en route to Kuwait.

Earlier on December 23, Dubai police said they arrested four men “of Arab nationality” for trying to smuggle millions of dollars worth of Captagon into the United Arab Emirates.

The more than one million tablets were also concealed in plastic lemons among a shipment of real lemons.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: House of Saud, Kuwait, Lebanon, UAE | Tagged: Captagon Shipments, KSA |