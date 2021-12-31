Yemeni Army seizes control of 5 border camps

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

31 Dec 2021

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen Net

Al Mayadeen correspondent reports that 20 UAE-backed Giants Brigades members were killed and many others were injured as a result of missile strikes.

20 members of the UAE-backed Giants Brigades were killed

The Yemeni Army and Popular Committees had seized control of all 5 Hadi Forces border camps at Al-Yatama area, the administrative center of the Khub Washaaf District, which shares borders with Najran, Saudi Arabia.

Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that 20 members of the UAE-backed Giants Brigades were killed and many were injured as a result of a missile attack on Khammuma camp in the lower Markha District, northwest of Shabwa Governorate in the country’s east.

Our reporter added that “the Giants’ forces had sent large military reinforcements to Shabwa governorate to redeploy there, claiming to regain control of the strategic districts of Baihan, Ain, and Usaylan from the grip of the Yemeni armed forces.”

“During the past hours, Saudi coalition fighter jets launched more than 10 raids on Usaylan and Baihan districts to back the Emirati-backed Giants Brigades,” he concluded.

Al Mayadeen correspondent reported on Tuesday a violent explosion that took place in the airport of Ataq, the capital of Shabwah Governorate, eastern Yemen.

The correspondent confirmed that the explosion happened hours after the arrival of the UAE-backed Giants Brigades to the airport controlled by Al-Islah party forces.

UAE-backed Giants Brigades arrived in Shabwa Governorate only 3 days after President Hadi dismissed the governor, affiliated with the Al-Islah party, Muhammad bin Adyo, and appointed Awad Al-Awlaqi, affiliated with the Transitional Council, in his place.

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced that operation Fajer Al Sahra (Desert Dawn) liberated a total area estimated at ​​more than 1,200 square kilometers.

Tomorrow at 4 p.m., a press briefing of the armed forces to reveal the details of the large-scale military ( Fajer Al Sahra'a operation) with special scenes documenting the operation and other important details. — Yahya Sare'e (@Yahya_Saree) December 28, 2021

He revealed that the operation inflicted heavy losses on the Saudi-led coalition, including 35 deaths and 45 prisoners, and damaged 15 vehicles, noting that the air defense units shot down a US-made ScanEagle spy plane during Al-Yatama Battle.

Saree underlined that the aggression is circulating lies with the aim of dividing Yemenis using sectarian slogans, stressing that Al-Jawf tribes actively participated in the Fajer Al Sahra operation.

