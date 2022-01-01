Exclusive: Instructions to respond in case of Abu Hawash’s martyrdom مصادر للميادين: تعليمات برفع الجهوزية للرد في حال استشهاد الأسير أبو هواش￼

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen Net

Private sources divulged to Al Mayadeen that “Al-Quds Brigades raised the state of alert and announced general mobilization among its fighters in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.”

Private sources told Al Mayadeen that instructions to increase the readiness to respond in the event of the martyrdom of Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash who fell into a coma.

The same sources added that “Al-Quds Brigades raised the state of alert and announced general mobilization among its fighters in Gaza and the occupied West Bank”, emphasizing that “‘Israel’ bears full responsibility.”

“Mediators have expressed their dissatisfaction with ‘Israel’s’ intransigence,” sources reported.

Al Mayadeen sources confirmed that “Islamic Jihad leadership exhausted all the legal means of political persuasion available to save the life of Abu Hawash.”

The Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission warned today that the health condition of the hunger-striking prisoner is deteriorating rapidly and has reached a very critical and dangerous stage.

المصدر: الميادين نت

مصادر خاصة للميادين تؤكد أنّ “سرايا القدس رفعت حالة التأهب وأعلنت التعبئة العامة في صفوف مقاتليها في غزة والضفة وأخلت جميع مواقعها، للرد في حال استشهاد الأسير هشام أبو هواش”.

مصادر للميادين: الوسطاء أبلغوا استياءهم من التعنّت الإسرائيلي

قالت مصادر خاصة للميادين، إنّ “تعليمات برفع الجهوزية للرد في حال استشهاد الأسير أبو هواش الذي دخل في غيبوبة”.

وذكرت المصادر أنّ “سرايا القدس رفعت حالة التأهب وأعلنت التعبئة العامة في صفوف مقاتليها في غزة والضفة، وأنّها أخلت جميع مواقعها وتستعد للساعات المقبلة”، مؤكدةً أنّ “إسرائيل تتحمل المسؤولية والوسطاء أبلغوا استياءهم من التعنّت الإسرائيلي”.

وأكدت مصادر الميادين، أن “قيادة الجهاد الإسلامي استنفدت كل الوسائل السياسية بهدف حماية وإنقاذ الأسير أبو هواش”.

وفي وقت سابق اليوم، أعلن نادي الأسير الفلسطيني أنّ “الأسير هشام أبو هواش يواجه الموت في مستشفى “أساف هروفيه” الإسرائيلي بعد تدهور حالته الصحية”، مشيراً إلى أنه “منذ فجر هذا اليوم يتم إيقاظه بصعوبة كبيرة”.

وقال النادي إنّ “الاحتلال يواصل جريمته، مع استمراره في تعنته ورفضه الاستجابة لمطلبه والمتمثل بإنهاء اعتقاله الإداري التعسفيّ.

بدوره، وجّه الناطق الإعلامي باسم حركة الجهاد الإسلامي، داوود شهاب، نداءً للأحرار للنزول إلى نقاط الاشتباك مع العدو، وذلك “حمايةً لكرامة الفلسطينيين وكرامة الأسير أبو هواش”.

