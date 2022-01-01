Iraq: Attack Targets US Convoy in Dhi Qar

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Net Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen

A logistical support convoy belonging to the US occupation forces has been targeted in Dhi Qar Governorate, southern Iraq.

Al Mayadeen correspondent reported early Sunday that a logistical support convoy belonging to the US occupation forces in Iraq have been targeted.

Our correspondent indicated that the Companions of the Cave (Aṣḥab al-Kahf) brigade directly targeted the convoy in Dhi Qar Governorate, southern Iraq.

Just after midnight,the "Companions of the cave", the Iraqi resistance, claimed its responsibility for targeting a #US convoy in Dhi-Qar #ذي_قار governorate, south of #Iraq. Many Iraqi groups warned it will consider all US forces as occupiers after 31/12/2021 if they don't leave pic.twitter.com/Ca10gWcclQ — Elijah J. Magnier (@ejmalrai) January 1, 2022

The Iraqi Resistance factions have threatened to target US forces and interests in Iraq if they did not withdraw from the country, following the US’ announcement that its troops will “continue to assist the Iraqi government in an advisory role.”

US bluffing about withdrawal

Earlier, the Coordination Committee of the Iraqi Resistance issued a statement saying that the US forces are not serious in implementing the “Iraqi people’s demand to abide by the parliament’s decision ruling their withdrawal from Iraq.”

The Iraqi resistance considered that it had maintained “the utmost discipline and patience throughout the period granted to the US forces.” It says it perceives indications that the “evil administration insists on keeping its occupying forces in the same bases.”

It stressed that the US dream of its occupation soldiers and their bases enjoying peace “will never come true,” stressing that it will work to compel these forces to leave “defeated and humiliated.”

The Iraqi resistance affirmed that “peoples’ defense of their homelands is an unquestioned right and a moral and national duty.”

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi parliament voted on January 5, 2020, to end the presence of any foreign forces on its soil, after the US air attack that led to the death of the commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolution’s Guard Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Authority Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, and their companions.

Some Iraqi forces and parties are suspicious of the international coalition’s announcement to have finalized the withdrawal by December 31, 2021, which many viewed as a “mock announcement” to relieve pressure on the government in Baghdad.

On July 26, Baghdad and Washington agreed to withdraw all combat forces of the international coalition led by the US by the end of last year.

