Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (23– 29 December 2021)

30.12. 2021

Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine

23 – 29 December 2021

IOF excessive use of force: 23 Palestinians wounded, including 3 children, in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

8 IOF shootings reported against agricultural lands, and once against fishing boats in the Gaza sea

10 dunums of land razed in 2 IOF incursions into eastern and northern Gaza Strip

In 101 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 60 Palestinians arrested, including 6 children

4 houses and 10 commercial facilities demolished in occupied East Jerusalem; and another 23 tents, used as residence and for cattle, demolished in Tubas

IOF established 35 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse, and arrests against civilians. Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip is in its 15th year under closure, as Israel exercise the worst known collective punishment in human history, exacerbating the humanitarian hardships across the territory.

IOF shooting and violation of right to life and bodily integrity:

During the reporting period, IOF attacks rendered 23 Palestinians wounded in excessive use of force in the West Bank and arbitrary bombing in the Gaza Strip; also, dozens suffocated due to tear gas inhalation:

6 wounded, including a child, in IOF attacks on a peaceful protest in Kafr Qaddum;

7, including 2 children, in clashes with IOF in Burqa, Nablus;

1 was wounded in occupied East Jerusalem;

5, including 1 in critical condition, were wounded in Tubas.

In the Gaza Strip, 4 farmers were wounded in IOF artillery shelling in northern Gaza Strip. IOF also opened fire 8 times on agricultural lands in eastern Gaza Strip, and once on fishing boats in the Gaza Sea.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 101 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 60 Palestinians were arrested, including 6 children and a woman.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF conducted two incursions into northern and eastern Gaza and razed 10 dunums (strawberry fields) in Beit Lahia.

Demolitions:

PCHR documented 6 incidents:

Salfit: a construction vehicle confiscated in Iskaka.

Occupied East Jerusalem: 10 commercial facilities demolished near Hizma entrance; a 3-storey residential building demolished in Isawiya, and 2 houses demolished in Jabel Mukaber and Silwan.

Tubas: 9 residential tents demolished, as well as 14 others used for sheep. The tents were the property of 9 families in Khirbet Ibziq in the northern Jordan valleys

Settler-attacks:

PCHR documented 1 settler-attack against civilian houses in Burqa, Nablus.

Collective punishment policy:

As part of the collective punishment policy adopted by the Israeli forces against the families of Palestinians accused of carrying out attacks against Israeli soldiers or/and settlers, IOF delivered a demolition notice to Fadi Mahmoud Abu Shkhidem’s (42) family; Abu- Shkhidem was killed by IOF in November 2021.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Israeli occupation authorities continued its collective punishment measures against the Gaza Strip as the 15-year Israeli closure imposed on the territory deepened the population’s humanitarian and living crises, as unemployment has skyrocketed at 45%, i.e. 217,000 able workers are unemployed, 63% of whom are youth.

More than half of the Gaza Strip population suffer in poverty, as the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics data shows that 53% of the Gaza Strip population is poor; meanwhile, more than 62.2% is classified as food insecure, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Additionally, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the 2000 Second Intifada -still closed to this date- and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest, especially at al-Karama border crossing, alongside the Palestinian-Jordanian border.

Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

At approximately 13:20 on Thursday, 23 December 2021, IOF stationed along the border fence with Israel, east of al-Shokah village, east of Rafah, opened fire at the adjacent agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 19:00, IOF stationed at Barzya intersection, north of Nablus, prevented Mohammed Saleh Hejah (50), a mechanician from Burqa village and working in Jaba’ village, south of Jenin, from crossing the checkpoint and entering Barqah village. After he insisted to enter the village, IOF attacked him, and he fainted. He was taken to Dr. Thabet Thabet Hospital in Tulkarm.

Following the Friday prayer on 24 December 2021, a peaceful protest took off central ‘Azmout village, northeast of Nablus towards the lands under the threat of confiscation in favor of “Elon Moreh” settlement established on the village lands. The protests raised the Palestinian flags and chanted against IOF and settlers. When they arrived at the lands, the settlers were there working backed by IOF. Violent clashes broke out, and IOF fired teargas canisters at the protesters. Meanwhile, the settlers held ‘Obadah Mohammed ‘Amer (25) and severely beat him in front of the soldiers. As a result, he sustained bruises and wounds all over his body. The soldiers then took him away, and he was taken to Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus for treatment.

At approximately 12:30, IOF stationed at the southern Qalqilya checkpoint suppressed a protest organized by dozens of civilians. IOF chased the young men who gathered in the area, and clashes broke out. IOF fired sponge-tipped bullets, sound bombs and tears gas canisters at them. As a result, 6 were wounded, including a child with bullets in the limbs.

At approximately 14:00, an IOF infantry force moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, south of Hebron. The soldiers stationed near the UNRWA distribution center, and several young men gathered in the area to throw stones at them. The soldiers chased the stone-throwers into the southern neighborhood in the camp and randomly fired teargas canisters and bullets at them. As a result, one of the stone-throwers suffocated. The clashes continued until the afternoon, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 08:30 on Saturday, 25 December 2021, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire and fired teargas canisters at the bird hunters. No injuries were reported.

At approximately 12:40, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at the Palestinian agricultural lands. No arrestees were reported.

At approximately 17:00, several young men gathered at the western Hebron entrance connecting Bypass Road 60, where IOF are establishing a military checkpoint in Farsh al-Hawa area. The young men threw stones at the military vehicles stationed there, and IOF deployed on the road and fired teargas canisters and rubber bullets at the stone-throwers. As a result, the stone-throwers suffocated and were treated immediately. The clashes continued until 21:00, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 17:45, IOF moved into Burqa village, northwest of Nablus, to secure the setters who intended to raid the evacuated “Homish” settlement that was established on the village lands. Meanwhile, villagers gathered and threw stones at IOF in the village. Violent clashes broke out and continued until late at night. As a result, 7 Palestinians, including 2 children, were wounded. One of the children sustained critical injuries after he was wounded with a bullet that entered his back and exited his abdomen, causing laceration in the internal organs. All those wounded were taken to Rafidia Governmental Hospital and Ann-Najah Hospital. Also, many suffocated due to teargas inhalation and were treated on the spot.

At approximately 18:00, outraged young men gathered in Bab al-Zaqwiyah area, where IOF are establishing a military checkpoint at the entrance to closed Shuhadaa’ Street. The young men set fire to tires and threw stones at IOF stationed at the checkpoint. IOF chased the stone-throwers into Beersheba Street and fired teargas canisters and sound bombs randomly. As a result, several stone-throwers suffocated while the clashes continued until 20:30, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 22:00, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered near “Yonatan” settlement established on the lands of Batn al-Hawa neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They threw stones, fireworks, and Molotov Cocktails at the settlement after a group of settlers attacked 2 children from the neighborhood who were near the settlement entrance. IOF immediately moved into the neighborhood, attacked the protesters, and chased them into its alleys, amid heavy firing of sound bombs. IOF raided and searched several houses. They then arrested Ashraf Kash’am (26), Khalil al-Shobaki (15) and Wajd Abu Hlayel (15).

At approximately 16:00 on Sunday, 26 December 2021, an IOF infantry force from the military camp established on the confiscated Palestinian lands and surrounding “Gush Etzion” settlement moved into Safa area, southwest of Beit Ummar village. The soldiers deployed between the houses while a number of young men gathered on the main street and threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at the soldiers. The latter randomly fired teargas canisters and sound bombs at the stone-throwers and houses. As a result, a number of them suffocated. The clashes continued until 19:00, and IOF later withdrew. Neither arrests nor house raids were reported.

At approximately 17:20, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia and al-Sudaniya shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza strip chases Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles and heavily opened fire near them. As a result, fishermen fled away out of fear, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:45, IOF stationed along the border fence with Israel opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of al-Qararah, east of Khan Younis. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 04:00 on Monday, 27 December 2021, IOF arrested Qssam Saber Hammad (27) and his cousin Mohammed Hasan Hammad (24) after raiding and violently searching their houses with police dogs during their incursion into Qalendia refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem. Hasan Hammad, the father of one of the arrestees, said that IOF raided his house and his brother’s in the camp to arrest his nephew, Qassam, promptly while it took them an hour to arrest his son Mohammed. Hammad said that IOF raided his house with police dogs and awfully shouted, making the dogs attack his sons Mohammed (24), Usamah (26) and Mos’ab (29). When they tried to hold off the dogs, IOF fired sound bombs at them. As a result, his son Mos’ab was hit directly with a sound bomb in his foot and sustained burns and wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At approximately 10:15, IOF stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shokah village, east of Rafah, opened fire at the nearby agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 04:00 on Tuesday, 28 December 2021, IOF moved into Tubas and stationed at the southern entrance to Tubas near al-Quds Open University. Meanwhile, Palestinians gathered and threw stones at IOF’s vehicles, and IOF opened fire at them. Clashes broke out and continued for 2 hours and a half. As a result, 5 Palestinians were wounded; one sustained critical wounds as he wounded hit with 2 bullets in the chest and right hand. (PCHR keeps the names of those wounded) IOF arrested Adham ‘Atef Daraghmah (28), ‘Omran Jawad Msalamani (20) and ‘Alaa’ Ziad Msalamani (21) after raiding their houses.

At approximately 06:40, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at farmers and bird hunters in the adjacent lands. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 10:00 on Wednesday, 29 December 2021, IOF moved into the yard of Teqoa High School for Boys, east of Bethlehem, and fired teargas canisters inside. They attacked the administration staff and teachers by beating and insulting them when the latter attempted to prevent them from raiding the classrooms. As a result, the School Principal, Majed al-Sha’er, and a teacher namely ‘Eid Subeih sustained wounds and bruises in the face after they were hit with riffles.

The Bethlehem Education Directorate stated that Israeli soldiers tried to raid Teqoa School for Boys while the students were having tests. The teachers confronted the soldiers and fistfight occurred; during which, the soldiers attacked the teachers with riffles’ butts and fired teargas canisters and sound bombs in the school campus. As a result, the School Principal, Majed al-Sha’er, and ‘Eid Subeih, a teacher, sustained bruises and wounds in the face while dozens of teachers and students suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

It should be noted that IOF lately escalated their attacks on students at Teqoa school through presenting near the schools and firing teargas canisters and sound bombs at them while students are inside or on their way out. Also, they arrest and detain students as well as searching them from time to time, disturbing and hindering education.

At approximately 13:10, IOF and their vehicles stationed along the border fence with Israeli, northern Gaza Strip, fired 2 artillery shells at Abu ‘Eid farm, which 350 meters away from the fence, northeast of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. As a result, 4 workers, including 3 brothers; one of them was child, were wounded when they were working in the farm and plowing the land to plant onions. Those wounded were identified as Nidal Sha’ban Mohammed al-Hosomi (37), who sustained shrapnel wounds in the neck and left shoulder, his brothers Belal (28), who sustained shrapnel wounds in the right arm and shoulder, and Ahmed (16), who sustained laceration in his left arm. Moreover, ‘Aziz Rawhi Ramadan al-Sous (22) sustained a shrapnel wound in the nose. All of them live in Beit Lahia and were taken to Beit Hanoun Governmental Hospital. Nidal and Belal were referred to the Indonesian Hospital for their minor injuries while Ahmed and ‘Aziz were referred to al-Shifa Hospital as Ahmed’s condition was critical while ‘Aziz’s was minor. IOF declared that their artillery shelling came after there was a shooting from the Palestinian side that led to the minor injury of an Israeli.

At approximately 14:00, IOF stationed along the border fence with Israel opened fire at the agricultural lands in eastern al-Fokahri, Khuza’ah and ‘Abasan villages in eastern Khan Younis. No casualties were reported.

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 23 December 2021:

At approximately 00:30, IOF arrested Mohammed Isma’el Abu Sneina (12), after raiding and searching his house in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 01:30, IOF arrested Wael Mahmoud Abu Mfareh (42), after raiding and searching his house in Teqoa village, east of Bethlehem.

At approximately 01:45, IOF arrested Mohammed Nour al-Dein Bani Owda (26), after raiding and searching his house in Tammun village, southeast of Tubas.

At approximately 01:55, IOF arrested Monadel Mohammed Sa’ada (41), and his brother, Mafdi (37), after raiding and searching their houses in Asira al-Shamaliya village, northwest of Nablus.

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Mousa Maher al-Klouni (23), after raiding and searching his house in Eizariya village, east of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 02:55, IOF arrested Monadel Haitham Abu al-Lail (23), and his brother, Ahmed (30), after raiding and searching their houses in Burqa village, northwest of Nablus.

At approximately 03:30, IOF arrested Emad Hussain Shahin (54), and his nephew, Mohammed Eyas Shahin (22), after raiding and searching their houses in al-Dheisheh refugee camp, southwest of Bethlehem.

At approximately 03:50, IOF arrested (3) civilians, including a child, after raiding and searching their houses in Silat al-Harithiya village, west of Jenin. The arrestees are: Mohammed Mahdi Abu al-Khair (18), Mohammed ‘Aahed Abu al-Khair (17), and Fo’ad Abdul Rahman Jaradat (36).

At approximately 04:00, IOF arrested Salah Najeh Bakirat (37), and handed his father, Najeh Dawoud Bakirat (64), deputy director of the Islamic Waqf in Jerusalem, a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services, after raiding and searching their houses in Sur Baher village, southeast of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 09:00, IOF arrested 3 of the Aqsa Mosque’s guards while working in the mosque’s yards in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. The arrestees are: Lo’ay Abu al-Sa’d (32), Khalil al-Tarhouni (36), and Ra’ed Zughayar (46). Eyewitnesses stated that quarrels occurred between the Israeli police and Abu al-Sa’d in coincidence with the settlers’ storming of the Aqsa Mosque. Few minutes later, a big number of the Israeli police and soldiers surrounded the mosque and arrested Abu al-Sa’d, and then arrested al-Tarhouni and Zughayar.

At approximately 10:30, IOF reinforced with 11 military vehicles moved 300 meters to the south of the border fence with Israel, inside Abu Samra outpost, north of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip. They levelled and combed lands amidst sporadic shootings. As a result, 10 dunums of agricultural lands sustained damage. At approximately 16:35, IOF withdrew but no casualties were reported.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with 7 military vehicles moved from 50 – 100 meters to the west of the border fence, east of al-Maghazi camp. They leveled and combed lands adjacent to the border fence for several hours before they deployed again.

At approximately 22:30, IOF arrested Mohammed Isma’el al-Sheikh (19), from Marah Rabah village, south of Bethlehem, while passing through al-Nafaq military checkpoint, west of Bethlehem.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Halboon villages, in Jenin governorate; Nablus, Urif, and Asira al-Qibliya, southeast of Nablus governorate. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 24 December 2021:

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Ahmed Mesbah al-Hawarin (33), after raiding and searching his house in al-Dhahiriya village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate.

At approximately 03:10, IOF arrested 3 civilians after raiding and searching their houses in Azzun Atma village, south of Qalqilya. The arrestees are: Kamal Bayan Habash (41), Fawzi Bayan Habash (38), and Jehad Abdullah Omar (40).

At approximately 03:55, IOF arrested Mohammed Ma’moun Amarnah (24) and Khaled Waleed Abu Baker (19), after raiding and searching their houses in Ya’bad, southwest of Jenin.

At approximately 17:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Hani Saleem (16) and Saqer Ghazal Saleem (16), from al-Teqtaq area, east of Azzun village in Qalqilya.

At approximately 21:00, IOF severely beaten and arrested Shadi Abu Sneina (27) and Mohannad Abu Hadwan (23), while present on al-Wad street in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Samu and Halhul villages, in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 25 December 2021:

At approximately 02:55, IOF arrested Osama Fareed ‘Alawnah (19) and Ayham Riyad Ghannam (22), after raiding and searching their houses in Jaba’ village, south of Jenin.

Sunday, 26 December 2021:

At approximately 01:30, IOF arrested Othman Jom’a Salah (45), after raiding and searching his house in al-Khader village, southwest of Bethlehem.

At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested ‘Aameer Abdul Fattah Hmeidan (22), after raiding and searching his house in Biddu village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 03:10, IOF arrested ‘Ammar Yousef Dweikat (38), after raiding and searching his house in Qalqilya.

IOF carried out an incursion in Deir Istiya village, north of Salfit, and checked the surveillance cameras of the shops in the area. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 27 December 2021:

At approximately 01:15, IOF arrested Mas’ad Hamdan al-Balwi (48), after raiding and searching his house in al-Nassariya village, northeast of Nablus.

At approximately 01:30, IOF arrested Etaf Yousef Jaradat (50) and Mohammed Zeyad Jaradat (30), after raiding and searching their houses in Silat al-Harithiya village, west of Jenin. It should be noted that Etaf Jaradat is the mother of the 2 arrestees accused of conducting the attack on “Homesh”

At approximately 01:30, IOF arrested Khalil Mohammed al-’Awaweda (39), after raiding and searching his house in Idhna village, west of Hebron.

At approximately 02:30, IOF arrested Mousa Ayed al-Sweity (30), after raiding and searching his house in Beit Awwa village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate.

At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested Izzat Bahjat Aqtash (26), after raiding and searching his house in Beita village, southeast of Nablus.

At approximately 03:00, IOF arrested 2 siblings after raiding and searching their houses in Khursa village, southwest of Hebron governorate. The arrestees are: Ayman Ali Tbeisha (43), and his brother, Mohammed (37). IOF released them after an hour of field investigation.

At approximately 03:30, IOF arrested Adel Salama al-Hureibat (46), after raiding and searching his house in al-Tabaqa village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate. IOF released him after an hour of field investigation.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Kafr Laqif and Azzun villages, east of Qalqilya. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 28 December 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Anan Mousa al-Haj (39), after raiding and searching his house in Halhul village, north of Hebron governorate.

Around the same time, IOF arrested Nidal Izzat al-Haroush (40), after raiding and searching his house in Yatta village, south of Hebron governorate.

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested 3 civilians after raiding and searching their houses in Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron governorate. The arrestees are: Suliman Jawdat Bahr (25), Sa’eed Mohammed al-’Allami (29), and Ammar Hamed Abu Maria (28).

At approximately 22:00, IOF severely beaten and arrested Ali Sufian Obaid (18), while working in the gas station near the entrance of al-Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 23:00, IOF severely beaten and arrested Karam Ra’ed Oweisat (20), while sitting inside his vehicle near his house in al-Madares neighborhood, in Jabel Mukaber village, southeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. When his aunt, Najma Oweisat (70), attempted to approach, the Israeli soldiers severely beaten and pushed her, causing bruises. She was taken to the hospital to receive treatment.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Idhna, Beit Ummar and Sa’ir villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 29 December 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF arrested Younis Mohammed al-Haroub (39), and summonsed Rami Zeidan al-Kassar (37), after raiding and searching their houses in Kharas village, west of Hebron.

At approximately 02:00, IOF arrested Oday Mohsen Abu Yabis (20), after raiding and searching his house in al-Dheisha refugee camp, southwest of Bethlehem.

At approximately 08:00, IOF arrested Maher Eisa Awad (30), a person with disability, after raiding and searching his house in Khirbet al-Taubah village, south of Hebron governorate. Awad was taken to a police center in “Kiryat Arba’” settlement, east of Hebron, and released after several hours on a bail of 1,000 NIS.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Land razing, demolitions, and notices:

At approximately 11:00 on Saturday, 25 December 2021, IOF confiscated a bulldozer while reclaiming Taleb Mohammed Yousef Harb’s agricultural land, within lands reclamation project carried out by agricultural relief in Askaka village, east of Salfit, under the pretext of working in Area C, which is under Israeli control. Yousef Harb said to PCHR’s fieldworker that: “ we were razing an agricultural land so-called ” Wa’rat al-Baiader”, within the project titled protection of Palestinian people’s rights against human rights violations and lands reclamation project carried out by agricultural relief, in cooperation with local bodies and funded by Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID). While the bulldozer was razing the land, IOF arrived at the area without a prior warning, confiscated the bulldozer belonging to al-‘Asoud Contracting Company, detained the bulldozer driver, and ordered him to stop working, under the pretext of working in unlicensed areas. It should be noted that Wa’rat al-Baiader is located near villagers’ houses.”

At approximately 02:00 on Monday, 27 December 2021, Israeli bulldozers demolished 10 commercial facilities near Hizma village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Member of the Administrative Board in Hizma Municipality, ‘Abdullah Salah, said that IOF accompanied with Israeli military vehicles moved into Hizma village, near al-Arabiya intersection. They closed the area, surrounded 10 commercial facilities and then demolished them over its contents. He clarified that IOF did not allow the shop owners to get their contents out of the shops or approach them. They demolished the shops without prior warning. The shop owners’ losses were estimated at one million and 200 thousand shekels. Also, IOF confiscated 40,000 liters of fuel from the wells that were located at the Petrol Station before they were demolished. Salah al-Deen added that the shops are located in an area that IOF claims it belongs to Jerusalem Municipality. He pointed out that most of those shops have been built 13 years ago, and included a petrol station, 4 car washes, 3 car accessories stores, a garage, a supermarket, and a mobile phone shop. Salah al-Deen said that the demolished shops were a source of income for 120 families, as most of the shops employing 3 or 4 persons, and the petrol station employing 12 persons.

At approximately 10:00 on Monday, 27 December 2021, Israeli bulldozers demolished a 3-storey residential building belonging to Mostafa family in Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Nedal Yaseen Mostafa said the building belongs to his deceased father Yaseen Hasan ‘Ali Mostafa. He had built it 10 years ago near the main entrance to the village. Nedal clarified that the is comprised of 3 floors, each of them includes a 90-square-meter apartment, which contains 2 rooms, a kitchen, a living room, and a bathroom. He added that three families of 23 members are living in the building: ‘Enad Mostafa, his wife and their 5 children; Hasan Mostafa, his wife and their 7 children; Imtiyaz Mostafa, her husband and their 5 children. Mostafa pointed out that the Israeli Municipality pursued the building 7 years ago, issued a demolition decision against it and imposed a construction fine of NIS 90,000. He added that the municipality imposed another fine on them estimated at NIS 170,000, they paid NIS 40,000. Mostafa said that during the past years, his family submitted a license request to the municipality and paid tens thousands of shekels to lawyers and engineers, but in vain as the municipality refused the request under the pretext of public utility despite family ownership of the land. Mostafa indicated that 21 days ago, the family received an eviction notice to implement the demolition. The family tried to appeal the demolition decision, but the municipality refused and insisted to implement the demolition. He pointed out that the family asked the lawyer to submit a self-demolition request to the municipality, which promised the lawyer to respond his request after few days, but it demolished the building to fine the family NIS 180,000 as demolition fees. Mostafa said that while demolishing the building, IOF closed the western entrance for several hours, causing a traffic jam. Also, separate clashes erupted between Palestinian young men and IOF, who beat Mostafa family members, villagers and journalists who were covering the demolition.

At approximately 11:13 on Tuesday, 28 December 2021, IOF accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers and two bulldozers moved into Kherbet Ibziq in northern Jordan valley, east of Tubas, declared it as a closed military zone and closed all its entrances. The bulldozer demolished 9 residential tents and 14 livestock tents belonging to nine families. PCHR keeps the names of affected persons.

At approximately 09:00 on Wednesday, 29 December 2021, Israeli bulldozers demolished Tahseen Bashir’s house in al-Basheer neighborhood in Jabel Mukaber village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of non-licensing. Basheer said that he has been built the 67-square-meter house since 2016 to live in it with his son Mohammed (26), who is supposed to get married at the beginning of 2022. Basheer clarified that the Israeli Municipality pursued him in 2017 and imposed a construction fine on him estimated at NIS 50,000. In 2017, the municipality issued a demolition decision against the house, but his lawyer managed to freeze it and tried to license the house along with another engineer, but in vain. Basheer said that he was shocked by storming his house by IOF to demolish it, and he and his lawyer and the engineer attempted to stop the demolition, but the municipality staff insisted to do so without giving them a time to self-demolish it. Basheer added that IOF fired sound bombs, teargas canisters and rubber bullets at Palestinians gathered in front of his house, claiming that they threw stones at military vehicles.

At approximately 11:00 on Wednesday, 29 December 2021, Israeli bulldozers demolished Basel Jalajel’s house in al-Bustan neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of non-licensing. Member of Silwan Defense Committee, Fakhri Abu Diyab, said that Israeli bulldozers moved into the neighborhood, closed its entrance, surrounded Basel’s house, and then demolished it. He indicated that the 80-square-meter house has been built since 2018, and Basel and his wife lived in it after their marriage, but they left it later and rented another house, because of receiving a demolition notice from the municipality. Abu Diyab said that Basel’s losses are estimated at NIS 600,000.

Setters’ Attacks against Palestinian Civilians and their Property:

At approximately 15:00 on Thursday, 23 December 2021, IOF closed Nablus-Jenin Street ( from the north of Bizzariya village intersection to the south of Deir Sharaf village intersection), northwest of Nablus, to secure the entry of dozens of buses carrying Israeli settlers into “Homish” settlement, which has been evacuated since 2005 and has been established on Burqa village lands, to perform prayers. Following that, a number of setters, under IOF’s protection, threw stones at Palestinians’ houses in the western neighborhood, smashing their windows and vehicles’ glasses. Israeli settlers also broke the windows of Muneer Jamal Reda Saif’s house and vehicle. They also damaged the tombstones of a number of graves in Burqa village cemetery.

Collective Punishment Policy:

As part of the IOF collective punishment policy against Palestinians accused of carrying out attacks against IOF or settlers, IOF notified a family of a prisoner at Israeli jails to demolish their house in occupied East Jerusalem.

On Monday, 27 December 2021, Israeli authorities issued a demolition decision against Fadi Mahmoud Abu Shkhidem (42), who was shot dead by IOF after carrying out a shooting attack in Bab al-Selselah area in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City on 21 November 2021. The shooting attack resulted in the murder of an Israeli settler. Abu Shkhedim family said that Israeli authorities stormed their house in Shu’fat Camp, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, informed them about the demolition decision and gave them a week to submit a petition against the decision. The family clarified that IOF raided the house on 07 December and took its measurements as a prelude to demolish it.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of 35 temporary checkpoints that restrict the movement of goods and individuals, where IOF searched Palestinians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. IOF reinforced its restrictions on civilians’ freedom of movement at its permanent checkpoints in the West Bank and shut some checkpoints for several hours on multiple occasions.

Here follows PCHR documentation of restrictions on the freedom of movement and IOF-established temporary checkpoints across the West Bank this week:

Jerusalem:

On Thursday, 23 December 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Biddu village.

On Friday, 24 December 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Hizma village.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 23 December 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Jannata, Teqoa and Husan villages

On Friday, 24 December 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Shawawrah village and in ‘Aqbet Hasnah leading to western Bethlehem villages.

On Saturday, 23 December 2021, IOF established a checkpoint in ‘Aqbet Hasnah leading to western Bethlehem villages.

On Sunday, 26 December 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 23 December 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit ‘Einun, Bayt Kahil and Beit ‘Awwa villages and northern Hebron.

On Saturday, 25 December 2021, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to Idna village, southern Hebron, Sa’ir village, Beit Ummar village, al-Fawwar refugee camp.

On Sunday, 26 December 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Ash-Shuyukh and Tarqumiyah villages.

On Tuesday, 28 December 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Sa’ir, al-‘Aroub refugee camp, northern Yatta and southern Hebron.

On Wednesday, 29 December 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to eastern Dura and as-Samou’a village

Nablus:

On Monday, 27 December 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at Beit Foriq village, northeast of the city.

Qalqilya:

On Friday, 24 December 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to ‘Azoun and Jayyous villages and between ‘Izzbit al-Tabib and ‘Zoun villages, east of Qalqilya.

On Sunday, 26 December 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to ‘Azzoun village and the eastern entrance to Qalqilya.

Salfit:

On Thursday, 26 December 2021, IOF established 4checkpoints at the entrances to Haris and Marda, north of Salfit.

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Alquds, Checkpoints, Freedom of movement, Gaza, Home demolition, IOF, land theft, Nablus, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian Children, Palestinian detainees, Popular Resistance, Settlers Attacks