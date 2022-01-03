Assassination of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis created new reality: PMF head

Source: Al Mayadeen + Agencies

By Al Mayadeen Net

Faleh Al-Fayyad, head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, confirms that “Iraq will not accept the presence of American forces.”

The head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, Faleh Al-Fayyad, confirmed that the Iraqi people will not accept the presence of any US forces on Iraqi soil.

During the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis at the site of their assassination at Baghdad International Airport, Al-Fayyad said that the Iraqis “remember the leaders of victory,” adding that “we raise our generations on the noble values ​​they carried.”

Al-Fayyad added, “The crowds that came yesterday declared loyalty for those who sacrificed their existence and their blood,” stressing that both leaders “came forward every day for martyrdom, and their lives were all fighting with falsehood.” 

He pointed out that the message of the Iraqi people, yesterday, “was raised to the American administration for its heinous crime,” stressing that the echo of “the crime of assassinating the leaders of victory grows daily, and what happened after that, created a new situation,” adding that “Iraq will not accept the presence of American forces.”

The head of the Popular Mobilization Forces called on the new US administration to “not follow the example of the previous criminal US administration that committed the treacherous crime,” saying that  “the airport crime imposed a new reality.” He explained, “the demand for the expulsion of foreign forces cannot be delayed – and this is what the masses have demanded.”

